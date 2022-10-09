Which UK destinations inspired gothic literature greats?

1. Dartmoor, Devon

The inspiration for: Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Hound of the Baskervilles

Based on a local legend of a spectral hound that haunted Dartmoor, Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Hound of the Baskervilles has been unsettling readers for decades with its ghostly happenings on the fictional moors of Grimpen Mire.

One look at the bleak but beautiful Fox Tor Mire — an expanse of bogland — and it’s not hard to see why Doyle was inspired to write one of the darkest crime novels of all time when he visited the area in 1901.

Fox Tor Mire has a reputation with locals for being notoriously treacherous to navigate on foot, so if you’re going on the trail of Sherlock Holmes, avoid crossing them altogether and head to the solid land at Nun’s Cross Farm just south of the mires. Here, there are several adjoining footpaths where you can safely drink in the misty views without falling victim to knee-deep sludge.

2. Haworth, West Yorkshire

The inspiration for: Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights

The hilltop village of Haworth and its surrounding wild moors are said to be the inspiration for Emily Brontë’s most famous novel, Wuthering Heights. The moor’s popular Haworth Moor Guided Walk (£120 for up to 12 people) takes you out of the village and into Cathy and Heathcliff’s moorland, where undulating expanses of heather and peat give way to tinkling streams and dramatic crags of gritstone rock.

The route rambles past Lower Laithe Reservoir to Brontë Waterfall, which was a favourite beauty spot of sisters ​​Charlotte, Anne and Emily. A mile further, you’ll reach Top Withens, a ruined farmhouse on the Pennine Way rumoured to be the inspiration for the Earnshaw family home in the book.

In contrast to the desolate moors, cobbled Haworth village is as postcard-perfect as they come, with a smattering of good country pubs to enjoy a post-walk pint in.