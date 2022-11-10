10 of the best restaurants in Ireland and Northern Ireland

1. Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen, Dublin

The jewel of Dublin’s north side is also the North Star for Irish fine dining. For three decades, Chapter One wowed food lovers while tickling the tummies of well-heeled regulars, and a recent reboot under chef Mickael Viljanen moves the dial deliciously. He’s a Finn who knows Irish food inside out, a technical wizard who composes like an artist, and madly ambitious (many expect this will be Ireland’s first three-Michelin star restaurant). Served in a coolly atmospheric basement sparingly hung with original art, dishes range from a hand-dived scallop served with kosho, pickled cucumber, grilled cream, horseradish and pike roe to a complex medley of hare the chef dubbed a ‘hug on a plate’ on our visit. Expensive, but essential.

2. Pilgrim’s, Co Cork

Pilgrim's is a deceptively simple restaurant; a hymn to its hinterland. Menus change daily, featuring the best local produce the kitchen can get their hands on (a high bar, given that this is West Cork). Dishes on set menus might include a light but agreeably autumnal pork belly served with apple, blackberry and pickled beetroot, or albacore tuna pinging with tomatoes and crispy kale. White walls and wooden tables are lifted by pops of wildflowers and curated touches — an old branch over the fireplace here, a Patrick Scott print there. On our visit, even a basic side of oak-smoked potatoes with wild garlic mayo brought smiles of pleasure.