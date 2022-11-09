A taste of Grenada, from lemongrass biscuits to lime pie

Belmont Estate

Jason George takes a cocoa pod and smashes it open against the wall. “Here, try,” he says. I take one of the pulp-covered beans from within and it breaks into bitter fragments in my mouth. “I know it doesn’t look like it,” says Jason, encouragingly, “but this is how chocolate starts.”

Jason is a guide at Belmont, a historic estate on the island’s northeastern slopes. It can trace its roots back to the 1600s, when plantations were established during the time of French rule. Throughout its complex and, admittedly, not always glorious history, all manner of crops have been grown here, from coffee to cotton. But these days the estate focuses on cocoa — mostly the prized criollo and trinitario varieties — and nutmeg, Grenada’s signature spice.

But rather than planting crops uniformly, Belmont scatters its cocoa trees among other plants, such as fruit trees and vanilla orchids. Jason explains this approach as he ushers me under the boughs of a cocoa tree. “We’ve found that growing cocoa trees alongside other plants can really change the flavour of the chocolate. It makes the cocoa more interesting.” He gestures to the pale fruits of a nutmeg tree dangling just a few inches from a bright red cocoa pod. Both are bitter and unripe now, but who knows what the future holds. “We like to think the plants are talking to each other,” says Jason.



Once harvested, the beans are fermented for around a week under banana leaves and jute sacks. They’re moved every two days, which helps to distribute the warmth generated by fermentation and allows flavour to develop. “For dark chocolate, we ferment for six days,” says Jason. “Any longer means more fermentation, which gives you a sweeter bean.”

The beans are then laid out on great trays outside. One of Jason’s colleagues is busy turning them — not with his hands, but his bare feet. Shuffling up and down the tray barefoot spreads the beans more evenly, Jason explains, which dries them out better. I raise one of the brown beans to my nose. Only now can I detect that intoxicating scent: a faint hint of the darkest, most bitter chocolate.

But there are a few more steps before the prized product really takes shape. Jason leads me to the on-site chocolate factory; I smell it before I see it, the aroma of cocoa butter wafting from the doorway. In pristine chef whites, Roland Baptiste talks me through the next steps, which involve removing the nibs from the shells, grinding them to a fine paste and adding sugar and fat. “Because we’re not producing millions of dollars’ worth each year, we can really control the quality,” says Roland, showing me some of the bars Belmont makes, from a 60% milk variety to one spiked with sea salt, and another the colour of butterscotch, which melts on the tongue with a fudgy sweetness.

He pushes one last bar towards me. “Try this one,” he says. “This is my favourite.” Behind the creaminess I taste gentle notes of spice. Mace? Pepper? Vanilla? I think back to the garden, and the cocoa and nutmeg trees, and wonder what they’re saying to each other.