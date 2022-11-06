Eight ways to embrace a new Alpine challenge in Saas-Fee/Saastal, Switzerland

1. Hike across the Fee Glacier

Best for offbeat adventurers

You can admire the glinting Fee Glacier from valley level, but to really appreciate its scale and frozen splendour, nothing beats grabbing snowshoes, ski poles and a climbing harness to hit the ice on a four- to five-hour glacier hike. Kicking off at Längfluh mountain station, the hike is immediately spectacular, traversing huge crevasses and seracs, while secured by the rope of your mountain guide. The view of the 18 individual 13,000-feet summits from the top? Spectacular.

2. Night sledge at Kreuzboden

Best for thrill-seeking families

Night sledging ramps up the adventure for families in the chilly white nights. No matter what your age, you’ll whoop with joy as you pinball down the slopes, past hamlets and through snow-laden forests. And what a toboggan ride this is: almost seven miles of downhill fun, with the pearl-white mountains and stars shining above. Sledges can be rented at the station in Saas-Grund. The route starts at the Kreuzboden cable car mountain station.

3. Ski at sunrise at the Allalin viewpoint

Best for fans of fresh slopes

As the peach-pink light of dawn creeps over the mountains and illuminates the summits one by one, the only way is up. In the hush of early morning, take the cable car up to 11,500 feet for breakfast at the world’s highest revolving restaurant at Allalin, before sunrise skiing. It’s silent — well, apart from the gentle swoosh of your skis as you make tracks in the snow — spreading out before you like a pristine white blanket.