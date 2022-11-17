Five extreme US adventures for your 2023 bucket list

The US is a country known for doing things to the max. The cars are big, the architecture is imposing, the cuisine is legendary, and the natural landscapes are vast and varied. It goes without saying, therefore, that if it's an extreme adventure you’re looking for — be it a challenging hike or death-defying free climb — the US has got you covered. Read on for five recommendations for an American adventure.

1. Mountain bike in Moab, Utah

Moab is the gateway to Utah’s wildest national parks. Although there are many ways to navigate these wild terrains — from 4WD tours to horseback trails — two wheels (or legs) are better than four for adventurous travellers. This particular experience is not suitable for novice mountain bikers, but those with some experience under their belts can expect some epic backcountry roads. For views across Canyonlands National Park, bike the White Rim Trail, which loops around the park and takes you through slickrock, dirt roads, graded gravel and semi-technical rocky doubletrack.

2. Hike Mount Elbert, Colorado

Despite being the highest mountain in Colorado — higher even than neighbouring Mount Massive — Mount Elbert is relatively unknown outside the climbing community. But you don’t have to be Reinhold Messner to summit this mighty peak. The standard route is a manageable class 1 hike with a round-trip distance of 9.5 miles and an elevation gain of 4,700ft. There are multiple camping options for RVs and tents scattered along the route, so there’s no need to rush. Take your time and savour the scenery, as terrains shift and changing weather brings new perspectives to this impressive mountain.