Five of the best places to work remotely

Gone are the days of watercooler small talk and crowded commutes — the pandemic left a legacy of flexible working that’s here to stay. Liberation from the confines of the office has resulted in a surge of digital nomadism, with advances in technology and an increasingly remote-friendly job sector making it easier to work anywhere in the world. It’s not just a scenic backdrop that boosts job satisfaction — studies have shown that working from abroad can equip employees with skills such as adaptability, creativity and a willingness to take risks, which can boost innovation and professional growth. And once the nine to five is done, the opportunity for exotic exploration promises a fulfilling work-life balance.

Companies such as Remote Year help you land on your two feet in a new location. The bespoke service helps professionals find accomodation and workspaces with strong WiFi, as well as facilitating meet ups with a like-minded global community. Read on for our pick of the best remote working spots to consider.