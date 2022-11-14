The global spread of the coronavirus is disrupting travel. Stay up to date on the science behind the outbreak>>
How to plan a road trip through Ireland's Connemara region
A winding road meanders along the coast near Clifden.
1. Connemara National Park
Home to the Twelve Bens range and fields of purple moor grass, this almost 5,000-acre reserve is a haven for wildlife-lovers. Keep your eyes peeled for stoats, shrews and a multitude of birds, as well as the iconic Connemara pony. Choose from a variety of trails, with options for walkers of all levels; the sweeping views, all the way to the Atlantic on a clear day, are well worth it.
2. Letterfrack
Drive on to this quiet village, also located within the national park. Kylemore Abbey, a monastery with walled gardens and a gothic church, is a must-see, but there are also woodland, lakeshore and riverside walks to work up an appetite. Stop for food two miles away at Cloverfox and indulge in a feast at the Seafood Bar. You can’t go wrong with the Queen of Platters: smoked salmon, crab and king prawn.
3. Knockbrack Tomb
A short drive from Letterfrack brings you to Knockbrack Tomb, a burial chamber that overlooks Sellerna Beach. To get to this megalithic monument, park at Sellerna Bay and make the short walk along the bank before heading up Cleggan Head. While the 13ft wedge tomb is undoubtedly impressive, a stop-off here also provides the perfect viewpoint, with knockout vistas of the sea and the island of Inishbofin in the distance.
4. Omey Island
Swap trainers for riding boots or sea shoes with a visit to this mainly uninhabited island. Horse-riding and cold-water dips are popular activities, but for something different, explore the medieval church of Teampaill Feichin, which remained buried in sand for centuries and is still surrounded by the ruins of a semi-submerged town. Omey is a tidal island, and while you can drive or walk here at low water, check tide times to avoid getting marooned.
5. Sky Road
No road trip to this part of Ireland would be complete without a drive along the Sky Road. The route itself is only around 12 miles, but make sure to give yourself plenty of time to stop off along the way, taking in the jaw-dropping scenery of glass-like lakes and miles of mossy green fields. Part of the Wild Atlantic Way, the road takes drivers up among the hills for more panoramic views of Clifden Bay and its offshore islands, Inishturk and Turbot.
6. Clifden
Finish your grand tour with a visit to the ‘capital’ of Connemara. This pretty town has sandy beaches, (more) swimming opportunities and some excellent restaurants — as well as the option to end your trip with one final walk up to Clifden Castle. If an old-fashioned pub is more appealing after all that hiking, swing by the welcoming Lowry’s Bar. A local icon in the town centre, it has live Irish music seven nights a week.
Published in the December 2022 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK)
Follow us on social media