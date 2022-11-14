How to plan a road trip through Ireland's Connemara region

6. Clifden

Finish your grand tour with a visit to the ‘capital’ of Connemara. This pretty town has sandy beaches, (more) swimming opportunities and some excellent restaurants — as well as the option to end your trip with one final walk up to Clifden Castle. If an old-fashioned pub is more appealing after all that hiking, swing by the welcoming Lowry’s Bar. A local icon in the town centre, it has live Irish music seven nights a week.

Published in the December 2022 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK)

