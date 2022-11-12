How to spend a weekend in Zaragoza in Spain's wild north east

No Spanish place name holds as much mysterious promise as Zaragoza. It sounds like a magic word, the last phonetic flourish of a witch’s spell. Appropriate, given the city almost feels conjured from the wind-whipped moors around halfway between Madrid and Barcelona.

Standing on the River Ebro, this provincial capital has witnessed centuries of turbulence as the capital of the former kingdom of Aragón — a domain variously occupied over the millennia by Romans, Islamic caliphates, Catholic monarchs and the forces of General Franco.

All left their mark on the present architecture, but there are few buildings more evocative than the baroque spires around the mighty basilica of Nuestra Señora del Pilar, which marks the spot where the Virgin Mary supposedly appeared to St James in AD 40.

Step inside and you’ll fi nd its inner domes coloured by the art of Francisco de Goya, the artist born close enough to the city in 1746 to qualify as a local hero. The master painter’s ubiquitous work remains a totem of Zaragoza’s abiding creative spirit, and its people — nicknamed ‘maños’ — have inherited some of Spain’s richest traditions, from chocolate-making to lively folk dances.

But perhaps the greatest magic is in the Old Town: a painted labyrinth of taverns, courtyards and tapas bars that thrum at night like blood through veins.

Day one: tiles & tapas

Morning

Catholic pilgrims come to worship two related relics at Nuestra Señora del Pilar: a small wood icon of the Virgin Mary, and the ornate jasper column on which it rests. Believer or not, the gorgeously tiled and gilded cathedral-basilica makes a excellent starting point on a visit to the city.

Across the Plaza del Pilar is Zaragoza’s other cathedral, La Seo, a marvel of hybrid styles (Romanesque, gothic, neo-classical) incorporating the remains of an 11th-century mosque and ancient Roman forum. Reach deeper into the city’s past at the ruins of the 1st-century thermal baths and the amphitheatre of Caesaraugusta, the Roman settlement that gave Zaragoza its name.

Afternoon

For generations, the city’s surrounding farmlands have long sustained its citizens, with produce ranging from cereals to tronchon (sheep’s cheese). The signature dish, however, is ternasco, or roasted lamb, best eaten leisurely at El Real.

The restaurant has tables on a patio overlooking the Pilar and under the grand arches of the Pasaje del Ciclón arcade. The shops here mix the usual chains with more specialised local ateliers — if you’re shopping for something Aragónese, regional ceramics hubs like Muel have been turning out vivid, purple-and green clayware since the Middle Ages, while modern iterations of the same pottery are sold at the likes of Artesanía Aligia.

Evening

El Tubo (‘the tube’) is a dense lattice of backstreets that crams vintage taverns and modern bars between gothic courtyards, Renaissance-era houses and sections of the Roman city wall. Consider starting an evening with a glass of Cariñena wine at the Bodegas Almau or one of the 24 gins on offer at Libertad 6.8.

Tiny corner bar El Champi is renowned for its single tapa — garlicky mushrooms on bread — while Lamaribel Escabechado specialises in age-old pickling techniques to make rich, dense meat stews. Also in this zone is El Plata, hosting comedy, acrobatics and quasi-burlesque performances in a 1920s cabaret hall.