In conversation with travelling chef Anne-Mari Cornelius
Chef Anne-Mari visits food markets in Vietnam to discover new ingredients.
Travelling by sea allows for a flavourful dive into the destinations you’re sailing to. On board and during excursions on land, cultural learnings and tastings deliver a true sense of place in destinations like, for example, the Norwegian fjords, the French Basque country, the Dalmatian coast and beyond. With this in mind, we sat down with Silversea Cruises’ first female executive chef and brains behind the Sea And Land Taste programme (S.A.L.T), Anne-Mari Cornelius, to hear about her favourite culinary and travel inspirations, life as a cruise line chef, and her love of global cuisines.
What inspires your menus?
I get inspired by cookbooks and new methods and trends. Bruxelles 100 Chefs, 100 Recettes Cultes is a favourite cookbook. I go out into the world looking for inspiration, too. When I plan a menu, it needs to keep up with the times and new trends, and it must include fresh ingredients. Travelling so much exposes me to so many kinds of ingredients.
What’s been most rewarding for you while developing your food programmes?
Since I’ve been involved with cruise lines, a world of different cuisines has opened up to me. What you can learn about different products and cuisines is endless. There’s always something new to learn and experience, and that’s what it is all about. The most rewarding part has been seeing guests exposed to an array of new and authentic dishes, and it’s this authenticity that keeps you curious.
How would you describe your cooking style?
I’m trained in classically French cuisine. But I experiment with putting modern twists on all my dishes, especially when it comes to presentation. I use a modern way of plating — deconstructing everything. I believe we eat with our eyes. If it looks good, it tastes even better. I like to cook with two or three star ingredients in a dish and then tweak them in a modern way. For example, I might take a simple ingredient, such as beetroot, and make either a dust from it or turn it into a sponge, a puree, or even a gel or foam.
Who are some of your favourite culinary thought leaders?
Nilou Motamed from the television programme Iron Chef. I’ve had the privilege of meeting Nilou and have the greatest admiration for her. I love the way she writes about food. Also, chef Nico Ladenis is a true inspiration to me. I have all his books. He is someone who came from very little and made it big in the cooking world. His style is classic, yet simple.
Anne-Mari explores gardens and vineyards whilst on shore to gather ingredients for her menus.
When you’re not working, where do you like to eat and why?
I’m from Cape Town, which has many fantastic restaurants and wineries. Chefs Warehouse at Maison is a favourite. They change the menu often, using seasonal ingredients. There’s always some sort of a theme. I like the food and theatrical touches. The setting also plays a huge role: it’s located in Franschhoek’s beautiful wine country. Chefs Warehouse Tintswalo Atlantic is another great spot, right on the ocean. The food is tasty and modern, only local ingredients are used and the combination of fine French cuisine with a touch of Asian flavours is one I always love.
Where’s your favourite place to sail?
Alaska is wonderful. You can find the best salmon and halibut there, and the itineraries are breathtaking. I love Scandinavia, too, for its beautiful scenery. Asia sailings are among my favourites, especially Vietnam. The variety and freshness of the food and fish markets is incredible, and you can find so many unique vegetables and fruits.
Can you share your most memorable meal while travelling?
North of Cape Town, there’s a restaurant called Wolfgat where all the dishes are sourced locally from the sea and the land. The chef there cooks with what he finds in the sea that morning and uses plants found in the fields nearby. There’s absolutely no pretentiousness, nothing fancy, just pure food. While traveling in Greece, I went to a farm in Crete where the chef took the same approach. We picked all the vegetables on his farm — wild greens called horta, eggplant, tomatoes, corn — and cooked them together on an open flame. It was an amazing meal. All the cheese was made on the farm, too. Even the grains were grown, harvested and ground into flour onsite.
Chef Anne-Mari uses her travels to create flavourful dishes on board the ship.
