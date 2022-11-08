Is Toronto North America's next fine dining destination? A look inside the city's first Michelin guide

What else is new in Toronto?



1. Neighbourhood digs

The Ace Hotel has opened in the hip Garment District with a brick and red-clay exterior and a soaring, light-filled lobby. Rooms pay homage to Canada’s natural beauty, with plenty of wood and an earthy colour palette. A rooftop bar, Evangeline, is also in the works. From C$356 (£230), room only. acehotel.com

2. Cosmic cocktails

If you like your drinks with a view, Offworld will take you to fresh heights. The new cocktail bar on Queen Street West has futuristic decor and virtual ‘windows’, meaning visitors can sip space-inspired tipples such as the xenophauna — celery-infused gin, chartreuse, lime and demerara syrup, garnished with a fried grasshopper — while overlooking the cosmos. offworldbar.com

3. Streets ahead

Ossington Avenue has been named one of the coolest streets in the world by Time Out magazine and we hardly disagree: there’s Latin-Asian fusion fare at Foxley, sour ales at Bellwoods Brewery and ice cream sandwiches at Bang Bang, alongside vinyl shops, boutiques and plenty of street art. foxleybistro.com bellwoodsbrewery.com bangbangicecream.ca



