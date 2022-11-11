Learning the ropes of Antarctic exploration in the wilds of western Norway

Wendy’s words ring in my ears as our group reach the sheltered plateau on which Louis wants us to camp.



The temperature is a biting -5C as we execute our set-up plan, pegging the tent in line with the howling wind, shovelling snow around the base for insulation and digging a trench beneath the canvas porch for cooking and urination. Once inside, we fire up the stove, heating snow to pour into our freeze-dried rations for dinner. I wolf down my hot salmon and broccoli risotto, followed by a mug of hot chocolate. Then it’s a quick scamper through the blizzard to the other tent, for a nightcap and the sharing of stories.



Wendy shows us a tattoo on her arm, reading: ‘Fortitudine vincimus’. It’s the Shackleton family’s motto, meaning ‘By endurance we conquer’. Louis reveals he has the same words inked on him. The hardy spirit and dogged leadership of Sir Ernest Shackleton, whose ill-fated ship Endurance was finally discovered by archaeologists at the bottom of the Weddell Sea in March 2022, is something explorers aspire to. “There’s a famous saying by explorer Raymond Priestley, born out of the golden age of polar exploration,” says Louis. “‘For scientific discovery give me Scott; for speed and efficiency of travel give me Amundsen; but when disaster strikes and all hope is gone, get down on your knees and pray for Shackleton.’ I think that says it all.”



Back in my own tent, shared with Wendy, cocooned in a duck-feather sleeping bag, I listen to the wind rage outside and try to stifle my fear. I think of the monuments to brave explorers dotted around the Finse 1222 hotel: the plinth memorialising Scott, buried in snow in the front courtyard; and the replica, down on the lakeshore, of Amundsen’s wooden Framheim hut, in which he and his men had overwintered on the Ross Ice Shelf before his successful quest for the South Pole.



In the darkness, I ask Wendy what drives her to keep exploring one of the world’s most inhospitable places. “There’s a magic that happens in the gap between your comfort zone and your ambition,” she says, quietly. “And I’m never alone out there. I always feel Antarctica is with me.”