Reader Awards 2022: the winners have been revealed

THE PRIZES



1. A seven-night holiday for two at Landings Resort and Spa in Saint Lucia

Unwind with views across the Caribbean Sea on this unforgettable escape to The Landings Resort and Spa, tucked into Saint Lucia's picturesque Rodney Bay. Long hailed as one of the lushest isles the Caribbean, Saint Lucia is known for its forested green peaks, dazzling beaches and famous hospitality, and you’ll experience the very best on this trip of a lifetime, which includes a seven-night stay in a Marine View room – with its own private plunge pool – on a B&B basis. You’ll also be able to make the most of the resort’s first-class service and facilities, including four pools, three restaurants, two bars, expansive spa and stretch of white-sand beach. Flights from the UK and transfers from the airport to The Landings Resort and Spa are included, as well as a complimentary dinner at The Beach Club restaurant, non-motorised watersports, a ziplining experience and a ride in the island’s aerial tram. Valid until 31 August 2023, blackout dates apply.

2. A six-night rail adventure for two through Slovenia with Inntravel

This six-night journey by train from slow-travel specialists Inntravel showcases the very best of Slovenia’s spectacular landscapes, from soaring mountains to the shores of the Adriatic. Beginning amid the peaks of the Julian Alps in the Triglav National Park, you’ll visit the famed lakes of Bled and Bohinj before exploring the capital, Ljubljana, with its buzzing restaurant scene. Another southbound train will then transport you to the glittering Gulf of Venice – home to glorious sunsets and the pocket-sized town of Piran. Includes six nights’ accommodation, B&B; flights from a UK airport (to the total of £250 per person); a flexible rail pass (including Bohinjska Bistrica-Ljubljana-Kope and transfer from Koper-Piran on day four), and detailed cultural notes for city walking tours. Valid from 1 May to 31 October 2023.



3. A five-night cycling holiday for two in Puglia with Macs Adventure

Explore the heel of Italy by bike on a Puglia in Style cycling holiday with self-guided specialists Macs Adventure. Starting from the Adriatic waters of Monopoli, cycle to the UNESCO-protected town of Alberobello, with stylish accommodation throughout, including two nights in a traditional trulli house. You’ll pedal through olive and almond groves to the medieval castle of Conversano and up to the hilltop city of Ostuni, all the while sampling some of the finest local produce, from creamy burrata to crisp Apulian wines. Includes return flights from a UK airport (to the total of £400 per person).

4. A two-night stay for two at room2 in Chiswick, London

We’re offering a two-night stay for two at the new room2 in London, on a B&B basis. This green, 86-room ‘hometel’ offers a relaxed combination of home and hotel, while encouraging guests to embrace a sustainable lifestyle. The hotel aims to use 89% less energy per square metre compared to typical UK hotels, and with decor inspired by the area’s 19th-century arts and crafts heritage, it’s perfectly placed for exploring this leafy corner of West London, with historic riverside pubs, Kew Gardens and Chiswick House and Gardens all moments away.

5. A £25 voucher to spend at Stanfords

Established in 1853, Stanfords is the UK’s leading retailer of expertly sourced maps, travel books and other accessories and is a one-stop shop for travellers planning or seeking inspiration for their next adventure. Whether you want to stock up on guidebooks or treat yourself to a beautiful map of the world, Stanfords is offering 10 vouchers worth £25 each to spend either online or in the Covent Garden or Bristol stores.

6. A year’s subscription to National Geographic Traveller (UK)

For fans of the magazine there are 10 subscriptions up for grabs, for a select number of those who voted in the awards.