Six super stylish ski hotels for the winter season ahead

The extravagant stone-clad indoor pool area — vaulted timber ceiling and blazing fireplace next to the whirlpool bath — wows in this adults-only Relais & Châteaux five-star boutique dream. The hotel is actually 300 years old but emerged after majestic restoration last mid-season in the posh Swiss ski playground. Expect a stunning mix of tradition and contemporary design flair, not least the log cabin-style rooms. Doubles from CHF490 (£420), B&B.

Published in the Winter Sports 2022/23 guide, distributed with the December 2022 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK)

Follow us on social media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram