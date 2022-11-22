Sweden: snow-shoeing under the Aurora in Abisko

Pulling off a glove the size of an oven mitt, I turn off my headlamp and watch the snow turn blue in the moonlight. The scene softens. It’s silent but for the squeak of powder compacting underfoot. Any noise is absorbed by the snow, which sparkles as though strewn with diamonds.

My guide Maja stops to check I’m OK and offers to slow the pace. It’s 9pm and I’m on a snowshoe trek through the woods in Abisko, a village in Swedish Lapland. Lying around 160 miles inside the Arctic Circle, it has no light pollution and is one of the best places in the world to see the Northern Lights, though tonight the clouds have moved in from the nearby Torneträsk lake.

Maja sees me twisting around in my Michelin Man-like snowsuit, scouring the sky. She reassures me that the weather is ever-changing and there’s still hope of spotting aurora.

A novice when it comes to winter gear, I expect to be strapping on tennis racket-type shoes for this hike, but am handed what look like a pair of upturned skateboards with metal teeth instead of wheels.

Wearing these, I’m instructed to “walk like a duck rather than lifting your feet”. Departing in the evening from Abisko Guesthouse, the trek usually lasts two to three hours and is suitable even for those whose experience of climbing is little more than a staircase or two.

Despite the -5C temperature, it’s a slightly sweaty trudge uphill, with flecks of ice stinging my cheeks. The cold invigorates and there’s a distinct aura of magic darting around these skinny trees. Previous hikers have already hardened the ice track and I shuffle behind Maja as she heads towards Stor Nabben mountain, which looms in the shadows.