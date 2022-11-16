The inside guide to dining and drinking in the French mountain town of Tignes

Tignes is also home to the world’s highest Michelin-starred restaurant, Le Panoramic, set on the glacier at 9,948ft. It’s a glorious, cathedral-like mountain hut where Clément Bouvier — whose father established it in 2011 — dominates a flaming wood grill while staff in natty berets serve up to 1,500 meals every lunchtime, including beef ribs, suckling pig, T-bone steaks and other dishes priced from around €40 (£34). And the help-yourself dessert table (€22/£19 for three) is a wonder. The adjoining, non-Michelin self-service area is still an indulgent world apart from most mountain restaurants.

Tignes’ local ski area is not to be sniffed at, with wide-open slopes on Tovière and across the valley on the Lognan ski run, where the needle-like Aiguille Percée rocks pierce the sky. Pretty runs dash down to Les Boisses, on the Lac du Chevril reservoir, and farther on is Les Brévières, at 5,000ft. But perhaps the coolest new activity here is ice-floating, where you put on a Mr Blobby-like dry suit and retire to a hole carved in the lake to gently bob about for an hour. It has a surprisingly Zen-like effect.

Warm up at Le Queue De Cochon (the Pig’s Tail), which dates back to Tignes’ earliest days and has recently been taken over by a hip young couple. In the Lavachet area, a downhill stroll from Le Lac, it remains a dark, cosy bar with a blazing fire, but now has a rock’n’roll soundtrack, home-infused gin and food including duck burgers and rabbit curry.