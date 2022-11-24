The inside guide to San Jose, California's tech capital

With its wide, palm-lined streets, sprawling green parks and historic buildings, San Jose will surprise anyone expecting the heart of Silicon Valley to be a densely packed, futuristic hub.

Only half an hour from the white sand beaches of Santa Cruz, the 10th-largest city in the US has a small-town feel, but has a thriving arts scene, eclectic restaurants and plenty of live entertainment to rival many of its West Coast neighbours. More than 40% of San Jose’s residents were born overseas, and local restaurants map their story.

You’ll find cuisines from every corner of Asia, but iChina takes its modern fare one step further in its augmented reality room. Here, each creative course is paired with surround imagery — expect dishes such as sea cucumber stuffed with shrimp and lobster, while virtual jellyfish swim over your plate.

Alternatively, head to the Little Portugal neighbourhood and Michelin-starred Adega, where locally sourced ingredients share the spotlight with a dizzying selection of more than 200 wines and ports.

Tiny and traditional Japan-town, meanwhile, is home to Shuei-Do, which has been making handmade Manju (a soft sweet similar to mochi) for over 70 years. The peanut butter Manju is justifiably popular.