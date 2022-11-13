The Masterclasses 2022: 10 travel writing tips from our experts

National Geographic Traveller (UK)’s The Masterclasses returned in October for a new series of expert-led online courses, delivering a range of travel writing and photography sessions to audiences across the globe.

The travel writing classes spanned three one-hour webinars, with hundreds of attendees tuning in to hear our experienced writers and editors discuss the craft of written storytelling. Each session was tailored to aspiring travel writers looking to break into the industry, as well as those at intermediate level, and covered everything from making the most of social media to structuring a great feature.

Our panellists shared a wealth of invaluable advice throughout the classes, and we’ve pulled out 10 of the best tips to help you on your travel writing journey.

1. Start by reading good travel writing

Before trying to secure your first byline, Ellen Himelfarb, a freelance feature writer and editor, recommended reading plenty of good travel writing and thinking about how those pieces got commissioned. “See what people are writing and imagine what their pitch might have been for the story you’re reading,” she suggested. “Try to pinpoint what attracted the editor.”



This advice was echoed by guidebook author and travel writer Kerry Walker, who added, “If you’re really starting out, before you even get into pitching, just read a lot and think about stories in your local area — what is it that you want to tell people about a certain place?”

2. Use social media to connect with writers and editors

As you begin thinking about your first pitch, our panellists emphasised the power of social media to build a network. Freelance journalist Karen Edwards said, “I started using social media to connect with travel writers and editors, getting a feel for what people were putting on their socials and what [editors] were after. From there, I tried to interact with them, getting my name into their newsfeeds and trying to pitch ideas.”



If you prefer making connections in person, sustainable travel specialist Richard Hammond suggested, “Going to events is a good way to make contact with editors. It can give you the confidence to think that they’ll read your emails because you’ve actually met them.”

3. Find an angle that hasn’t been covered

When it comes to crafting a pitch that will grab an editor’s attention, especially for destinations that have been written about extensively, writers need to think about finding a new, compelling angle. Travel and food writer Carolyn Boyd talked through this challenge, stating, “It’s up to you to find the angle or approach that hasn’t been covered. That’s the skill in the research — you can always bring something new to a destination.”

If your pitch covers a current travel trend, Richard Hammond recommended asking yourself, “What’s the spin on the trend? What’s the angle that’s going to entertain the readers?”