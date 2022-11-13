The global spread of the coronavirus is disrupting travel. Stay up to date on the science behind the outbreak>>
The Masterclasses 2022: 10 travel writing tips from our experts
From crafting the perfect pitch to writing a piece that captivates the reader, October’s travel writing Masterclasses were packed full of advice from some of the industry’s leading voices.
We’ve pulled out 10 of the best travel writing tips from our panels of experts.
National Geographic Traveller (UK)’s The Masterclasses returned in October for a new series of expert-led online courses, delivering a range of travel writing and photography sessions to audiences across the globe.
The travel writing classes spanned three one-hour webinars, with hundreds of attendees tuning in to hear our experienced writers and editors discuss the craft of written storytelling. Each session was tailored to aspiring travel writers looking to break into the industry, as well as those at intermediate level, and covered everything from making the most of social media to structuring a great feature.
Our panellists shared a wealth of invaluable advice throughout the classes, and we’ve pulled out 10 of the best tips to help you on your travel writing journey.
1. Start by reading good travel writing
Before trying to secure your first byline, Ellen Himelfarb, a freelance feature writer and editor, recommended reading plenty of good travel writing and thinking about how those pieces got commissioned. “See what people are writing and imagine what their pitch might have been for the story you’re reading,” she suggested. “Try to pinpoint what attracted the editor.”
This advice was echoed by guidebook author and travel writer Kerry Walker, who added, “If you’re really starting out, before you even get into pitching, just read a lot and think about stories in your local area — what is it that you want to tell people about a certain place?”
2. Use social media to connect with writers and editors
As you begin thinking about your first pitch, our panellists emphasised the power of social media to build a network. Freelance journalist Karen Edwards said, “I started using social media to connect with travel writers and editors, getting a feel for what people were putting on their socials and what [editors] were after. From there, I tried to interact with them, getting my name into their newsfeeds and trying to pitch ideas.”
If you prefer making connections in person, sustainable travel specialist Richard Hammond suggested, “Going to events is a good way to make contact with editors. It can give you the confidence to think that they’ll read your emails because you’ve actually met them.”
3. Find an angle that hasn’t been covered
When it comes to crafting a pitch that will grab an editor’s attention, especially for destinations that have been written about extensively, writers need to think about finding a new, compelling angle. Travel and food writer Carolyn Boyd talked through this challenge, stating, “It’s up to you to find the angle or approach that hasn’t been covered. That’s the skill in the research — you can always bring something new to a destination.”
If your pitch covers a current travel trend, Richard Hammond recommended asking yourself, “What’s the spin on the trend? What’s the angle that’s going to entertain the readers?”
4. Know the audience of the publications you’re pitching to
Pulling together a pitch with a fresh angle is only half the challenge. Our experts emphasised the need to understand the audience of the publications you’re pitching to and described how your pitch will stand out if you can demonstrate why the story will resonate with readers.
“Tailor every pitch to the editor you’re writing to. You’re pitching to a particular publication that has a certain audience,” reminded Karen Edwards. This advice was echoed by Helen Coffey, travel editor of The Independent, who added, “Publications are consumer led, so if our readers can’t do the trip, we’re not going to cover it.”
5. Be ready to capture notes and memories on the move
When out in the field, it’s important to consider the best way to capture the material that will help you pull together your story. While the traditional ‘pencil and notebook’ still has a place, the panellists discussed the myriad of other tools and methods at your disposal.
“I’ve made an almost 100% switch over to my phone for notes. I like to know that everything’s in one place,” explained Ellen Himelfarb. “I also take lots of photos — especially of signs and food — as well as voice recordings.”
Kerry Walker talked through how she draws on memories as well as notes when crafting her stories. “Memory is important,” she said. “Don’t rely on what you’ve just written down but think about how the place touched you. What did you feel about it?”
6. Ensure you include different voices in your feature
The panel also discussed the importance of bringing different voices into your piece, with The Telegraph’s travel correspondent Chris Leadbeater explaining, “It’s essential to have voices other than your own as part of a wide-ranging travel feature. I always find that chefs or restaurant owners are a good source of quotes, and I’m a big fan of overheard conversations.”
If you find yourself struggling to identify someone to talk to, Kerry Walker suggests, “There are some people who make naturally good interviewees. You could look at a walking guide, a cookery class or someone who owns a winery. There are always some people who are more inclined to want to talk to you.”
To help you pull together your story, you should be ready to capture notes and memories when on the move.
7. Think about the aim and structure of your story
With a commission secured and the trip complete, attention turns to writing a great piece that hits the brief. Kerry Walker described how she begins to build the structure of her features, explaining, “I collate all the material in one place, type up all my interviews, then look at the structure of it — like building blocks. I like to play with it until it starts to shape itself.”
Travel writer and editor Alicia Miller suggested that reminding yourself of the original brief can be helpful to ensure your piece stays on topic: “Always refer back to the brief you’ve agreed with the editor — it re-routes you to what you’ve been asked to do for the feature.”
8. Make sure you grab your reader’s attention
Once you’re ready to put pen to paper, our panellists all agreed on the importance of a strong opening to capture the reader’s interest and imagination.
When it comes to grabbing the reader’s attention straight away, award-winning travel journalist Zoey Goto said, “I love a drop intro where you place the reader into the heart of the story. Think about the most colourful or evocative moment of the trip — it’s a nice way to get in on the action.”
Having piqued your reader’s curiosity with a killer introduction, Richard Hammond reminded us of the need to keep them entertained throughout the piece. “Stories are at the heart of tourism and travel,” he explained. “Editors want to entertain the readers, and people read newspapers and magazines because they want to dream about their next holiday.”
9. Find the right balance between vivid imagery and practical copy
When trying to strike the right tone while writing your feature, Alicia Miller suggested thinking about the “balance between those colourful moments that are really vivid and drop the reader into the place, and those practical paragraphs that provide context and analysis to your experience.”
Chris Leadbeater agreed, saying, “You want a decent amount of descriptive language, but you don’t want to overwhelm the copy with it. I think readers have a fine ear for overindulgence. Just because you can write 500 words that are all adjectives doesn’t mean you should. There’s a balance there.”
10. Create an unforgettable ending
Finally, the need for a strong ending was emphasised by panellists throughout the sessions, with moderator Jonathan Thompson, an award-winning freelance journalist, saying, “In all the best travel writing I’ve ever read, you remember the ending because that’s what you’re left with.”
To help you craft an exceptional conclusion, Zoey Goto suggested, “It’s really nice if you can loop back to the introduction in some way. It may be physically coming back to the original setting with new insight, or perhaps rounding off a question that was raised early in the article.”
The Masterclasses by National Geographic Traveller (UK) will return in 2023.
