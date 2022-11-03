Three of the wildest trail-running routes in the British Isles

1. Isle of Raasay, Scotland

Distance: around 11 miles

Elevation gain: 1,850 feet

Difficulty: very hard



This narrow strip of an island in Scotland’s northwest is blessed with all the stirring landscapes you’d expect of a Hebridean isle: a precipitous and craggy inland, ringed by swathes of forest-backed beaches. Looming over its network of trails is the 1,456ft hill of Dun Caan, whose distinct flat-topped summit affords spectacular views over to its neighbour of Skye in the west and the mainland to the east.

Seasoned runners can tackle a two-to-three-hour circular trail, mapped on Strava by mountain runner Seana Forbes. The varied trail weaves its way along scenic coastal paths from Inverarish — the island’s main settlement — to Holoman Bay, before beginning an ascent on rocky paths inland to the summit of Dun Caan, and then descending south through forest paths back to Inverarish.

The isle is too lovely to race through, so go slow for a chance encounter with Raasay’s wild and rare creatures. Inland, there are golden eagles, mountain hares, pine martens and voles to spot; and, as you pass the Inner Sound along the coast, look out for sea eagles, otters, seals, dolphins, or, if you’re lucky, sharks and minke whales.

