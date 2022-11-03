Paid content for Merrell
Three of the wildest trail-running routes in the British Isles
The Isle of Raasay, an island between the Isle of Skye and the mainland of Scotland, is a trail runners' paradise, blessed with all the stirring landscapes you’d expect of a Hebridean isle. Looming over its network of trails is the 1,456ft hill of Dun Caan (pictured), whose distinct flat-topped summit affords spectacular, panoramic views.
Trail running is the ultimate adventure for the world-curious runner. Hitting a trail takes you off-road and into the wild — away from car-clogged streets and with just the birds in the sky for company. The UK packs in a diversity of landscapes, too, where on a single route you could chase the horizon along windswept coastlines and scramble over craggy hills before teasing your way through tangled forests.
Below, we recommend three running destinations in the UK, from a challenging upland route on Scotland’s isle of Raasay, to a more leisurely ramble around Holy Island, the mysterious Northumberland Isle steeped in monastic history.
Spring and summer bring longer, warmer days for trail running on the Isle of Raasay, and with them, a chance to spot some of the island's rare creatures. As you pass the Inner Sound along the coast, look out for sea eagles, otters, seals and dolphins.
1. Isle of Raasay, Scotland
Distance: around 11 miles
Elevation gain: 1,850 feet
Difficulty: very hard
This narrow strip of an island in Scotland’s northwest is blessed with all the stirring landscapes you’d expect of a Hebridean isle: a precipitous and craggy inland, ringed by swathes of forest-backed beaches. Looming over its network of trails is the 1,456ft hill of Dun Caan, whose distinct flat-topped summit affords spectacular views over to its neighbour of Skye in the west and the mainland to the east.
Seasoned runners can tackle a two-to-three-hour circular trail, mapped on Strava by mountain runner Seana Forbes. The varied trail weaves its way along scenic coastal paths from Inverarish — the island’s main settlement — to Holoman Bay, before beginning an ascent on rocky paths inland to the summit of Dun Caan, and then descending south through forest paths back to Inverarish.
The isle is too lovely to race through, so go slow for a chance encounter with Raasay’s wild and rare creatures. Inland, there are golden eagles, mountain hares, pine martens and voles to spot; and, as you pass the Inner Sound along the coast, look out for sea eagles, otters, seals, dolphins, or, if you’re lucky, sharks and minke whales.
Lindisfarne Castle, a 16th-century castle located on Holy Island, is accessible from the mainland at low tide by means of a causeway.
2. Holy Island, Northumberland
Distance: seven miles
Elevation gain: 205 feet
Difficulty: medium
Holy Island, also known as Lindisfarne, fires the imagination like few other destinations in the UK. Every day, the ancient road to the mysterious isle quite literally vanishes beneath the fast tide of the North Sea, rendering it completely unreachable (or inescapable) for many hours of the day. Many centuries of monastic living are writ large on the isolated island, whose fickle topography lends itself well to seclusion.
Nevertheless, those organised enough to plot a run that abides by its safe crossing times are rewarded with a dose of its silent sanctity. A circular lap of its coastal perimeter, curated by skyrunner Georgia Tindley, comprises marked coastal pathways and rocky tracks, with varied inclines that cross hills, dunes and beaches. Beginning at its only car park, you can complete it in an hour or so, taking in the 7th-century Lindisfarne Priory; the Lookout Tower-cum-bird observatory at the top of the island’s only hill; past the fairytale 16th-century Lindisfarne Castle; and then on to the white pyramid of Emmanuel Head, one of Britain’s earliest navigational beacons built in the early 1800s. Finish up at Holy Island Village, where various inns and cafes lie waiting for hungry explorers. (Or those who’ve missed the window to get back.)
La Coupée, the causeway which joins little and big Sark, is about 100m long. It’s a high ridge 262ft above the sea which is only some three metres in width. This is gradually being eroded and Little Sark will eventually become an isolated island.
3. Sark, Channel Islands
Distance: eight miles
Elevation gain: 950 feet
Difficulty: hard
You’d be hard-pressed to find tarmac roads on Sark, making the entire isle an adventure playground for trail runners. Sark is the third largest of the Channel Islands, and it shares the same shunning of modernity as its quaint neighbours of Herm and Alderney. If you’ve got to get somewhere, it’s on two wheels or four legs — so lacing up here can gift you the unique advantage of simply helping you to get around.
For a challenging and technical run that takes in the sheer variety of Sark’s landscapes, try this inland route curated by trail runner Trina Hawkins. It’s varied as they come, with lots of ups and downs and tackling of rugged terrain. It’s not all hard work, though. Along the route that circles Sark and its peninsula, Little Sark, you’ll pass secluded beaches, open farmland and emerald valleys; and you’ll get the chance to explore the island’s history, like the chimney ruins of abandoned silver mines, and the WWII-era bridge of La Coupée (the island’s photographic money shot), that unites Sark’s two halves.
