Top five ski trips in the USA and Canada this season

1. Park City, Utah, USA

The USA’s biggest linked ski area and a characterful downtown makes Park City a superb intro to Rocky Mountain skiing. It may be Mormon country but Park City has a fine range of bars and restaurants for apres-ski.

How to do it: Ten nights at Park City Peaks Hotel costs from £1,929 per person based on two sharing a standard room B&B, including flights between London Heathrow to Salt Lake City and transfers. skisafari.com

2. Revelstoke, British Columbia, Canada

With its huge variety of terrain, heli-skiing and backcountry skiing and the biggest vertical drop in North America (5,620-feet), Revelstoke offers possibly the continent’s most varied ski experience and scenery is spectacular, too.

How to do it: Seven nights at Sutton Place Hotel costs from £1,488 per person, room only based on two sharing, including flights between London and Vancouver, and on to Kelowna (including ski carriage), and transfers. ski-i.com

3. Jackson Hole, Wyoming, USA

Famed for its challenging terrain, raw nature — you may see moose on the pistes — and cowboy culture, Jackson Hole is one of the USA’s most famous ski resorts. It’s also within day-tripping reach of Yellowstone National Park, for some additional off-skis adventure.

How to do it: Ten nights at Mountain Modern Hotel costs from £2,049 per person B&B, based on two sharing, including flights and transfers. skisafari.com

4. Red Mountain, British Columbia, Canada

It’s home to one of the gnarliest ski hills in North America, but Red Mountain has plenty for those of us who aren’t thrilled by leaping off cliffs or dodging between trees. Head to nearby Rossland for a backwoods boho Canada vibe.

How to do it: One week at the slope-side Josie Hotel costs from £1,799 per person, room only, including flights and transfers. frontier-ski.co.uk

5. Breckenridge, Colorado, USA

The highest ski resort in North America has a fine selection of snow-sure, wide pistes to suit all abilities. Breckenridge is an old gold mining town whose Main Street is flanked by traditional Old West-style clapboard buildings, and has plenty of lively bars and restaurants.

How to do it: Seven nights at Mountain Thunder Lodge costs from £1,879 per person based on four sharing a two-bedroom condo, including flights from London to Denver and shared transfers. ski-i.com

Published in the Winter Sports 2022/23 guide, distributed with the December 2022 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK)

Follow us on social media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram