Vegetarian guide to Zurich: how to spend a meat-free culinary weekend in the city

Switzerland’s largest city might not spring to mind as an epicentre of vegetarian and vegan living. But amid Zurich’s lovingly preserved Old Town and creatively modernised industrial fringes is a thriving meat-free culinary scene. It’s perhaps only fitting in a country that regularly ranks as one of the best for social progress, and where one of Europe’s top universities, ETH Zurich, is home to groundbreaking startups innovating with plant-based ‘meats’.

While there are dedicated veggie dining spaces, the city’s food scene at large leans towards flexitarianism, with restaurants often putting vegetables at the fore, with optional dairy or meat elements added on request. So, whether it’s raclette, rosti or innovative meat alternatives, there’s plenty to sate your appetite in Zurich. Here’s how to spend two days in the city, including the city’s best veggie and vegan dining.

Day one: The Old Town and countryside

Start with a caffeine boost right in the city centre, at Roots, a plant-based coffee shop three minutes’ walk from Zurich HB station. You’ll need the energy for the 187-step walk up the Grossmünster (a Romanesque church) tower, in the medieval, cobbled Old Town. From the top, you can get the lay of the land — enjoying views all the way from Lake Zurich and across the city’s brown-tiled roofs to the tree-clad hills beyond.

For lunch, stop at the ‘plant-first’ Kreuterbar food truck, stationed on Europaalle, where regional and seasonal vegetables are cooked into unusually high-end street food snacks: think pan-fried fennel cloaked in plum chutney, or baked celeriac slathered in an earthy, walnut dressing. Produce is from local farms, including ingredients not normally grown in Switzerland, such as quinoa and ginger. Behind the stove is Bartosz Bogacz, who trained in the kitchen at Marktküche, one of Zurich’s first high-end vegetarian restaurants. Check the website in advance to see where the truck is that day, or if in doubt, try the veggie buffet at Tibits.