Why Italy’s Tremiti Islands should be on your radar

What to see

What visitors will struggle to find elsewhere in the country is the archipelago's kaleidoscope of sea life, scattered across 30 significant dive sites, all packed into a protected marine zone. The best place to start is on a glass-bottomed boat excursion. Pianosa is too far out, but most tours take in the uninhabited islands of Cretaccio and Capraia: spy tuna at sea, groupers in caves and octopus creeping across rocks. Keep your eyes peeled for the submerged statue of Italian saint Padre Pio near Capraia, which sits on a sandy seabed 40ft below the surface.

With a local scuba operator, the underwater scene is even more vivid. Divers can navigate armies of lobsters and shoals of scorpionfish. Sea life is particularly apparent along the southern coast of San Domino and the exposed north coast of Capraia (which is best for diving with amberjack and tuna). Deeper, below forests of gorgonia fans, expert divers can find a forest of the even rarer antipathes subpinnata, or black coral – one of the largest in the Mediterranean. Roman-era amphorae (two-handled, narrow-necked jars) are a common sight, but make sure not to touch them.

What to eat

The Tremiti Islands are sited in deep Adriatic seas, which means the archipelago diet, cucina delle Tremiti, revolves around anything that can be foraged from the forest or hauled up from the sea. Prepare yourself for a cornucopia of lemons, figs, goat, snails, rockfish and snapper. Ciambotta del pescatore is a fish stew laced with swordfish, clams, capers and parsley. The island dessert is treccine — baked brioche dough seasoned with wild fennel.

How to visit

As a place where you’re more likely to spot a peregrine falcon than come across a party, the Tremiti Islands aren’t for everyone. But for hikers, swimmers, naturalists and those looking for seclusion, their white cliffs, dense pine forests and turquoise waters are hard to beat. The archipelago welcomes the highest number of travellers between July and August, making the summer shoulder months an ideal time to visit. Ferries take travellers to San Domino from Vieste and Termoli, but note that cars are prohibited on the islands, and some sights require an uneven hike. San Domino has several basic hotels, while San Nicolo has numerous B&Bs. The other three islands have no accommodation at all — and that’s all part of their charm.

For more information, visit italia.it/en

