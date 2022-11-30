Close encounters on the Arctic pack ice of Svalbard, Norway

“Good morning ladies and gentlemen, we have a bear on a piece of ice on the starboard bow, just at one o’clock,” announces expedition leader Gérard Bodineau, his thick French accent resounding through my cabin intercom and jolting me out of a heavy sleep. Although I wasn’t expecting to be woken this way, this is exactly why I’ve set sail with Ponant and National Geographic Expeditions — to witness the remote, northernmost reaches of Svalbard and its myriad Arctic wildlife. I leap out of bed, shuffle into my expedition-grade coat and loop a pair of binoculars around my neck. Before rushing off to find Gérard, I take a moment to slide open my balcony door for a peek outside.

Overnight, we’d reached the pack ice off the northern tip of Spitsbergen island — a striking mosaic of ice floes formed by shards of sea ice freezing together. The floes stretch out as far as the eye can see — some shaped like puffs of shaving foam and others frozen lily pads, all undulating peacefully on the surface of the Arctic Ocean. It’s almost silent, bar the occasional whooshing wings of a passing kittiwake and the soft splash of colliding drift ice. Coming from the far more chaotic environs of London, I’d almost forgotten that the Earth could contain such serenity. This is the most still I’ve felt in years.

But now is not the time for stillness — I’ve got places to go and polar bears to meet. By the time I realise I’m still in my pyjamas and not wearing any shoes, it’s too late. I’m already darting towards the navigation bridge, like a ravenous Arctic fox who’s just spotted a juicy lemming. I tug open the heavy door to find the captain, a few naturalists and Gérard, who’s as still as a statue and glued to his binoculars.

The group are utterly silent — we are, after all, trespassing on the bear’s hunting territory and have a responsibility to keep any disruption to a minimum. I tiptoe towards the outside deck to catch my very first glimpse of this majestic animal. The pack ice here in Spitsbergen is an important hunting ground for polar bears, and this one is on the prowl for breakfast. He’s surprisingly close to the boat, but I keep peering through my binoculars for an even closer look. In that moment, as implausible as it sounds, I’m convinced we lock eyes and he stares right back at me, wondering why I’m so consumed by what he’s up to.