Comedian Susan Calman on her favourite cruise destinations

What’s your favourite thing about cruises?

I love how you can see so many different places, but you’re not constantly checking in and out. I saw a wonderful cartoon that said ‘I never knew being an adult was all about what we were going to have for dinner’, but it’s true! The thing about being on a cruise ship, and I mean this in a positive way, is a lot of the decisions are taken away from you — you can eat all sorts of things. But the greatest thing, and I experienced this on the Greece and Croatia cruise [in series two of Cruising with Susan Calman], is being on a balcony, watching the scenery as the sun sets — it’s beautiful. It’s that journey, the way you get to places.

Have you always been an avid cruiser?

My first cruise was a Strictly Come Dancing one [in 2018], just after I was on the show — it was a seven-day Mediterranean trip from Southampton and back. I loved it from the moment I set foot on the ship. Cruising is what you want it to be; you can dress up for formal night or you can never go near it. You’re not forced to do anything.

Who’s been the most memorable character you’ve met while filming?

On the last cruise, on the New York episodes, I went on an America’s Cup yacht with these four wonderful people. One of them, Gloria, was an ex-cop from San Diego, and she was the most incredible woman I’ve met in my entire life. We got a photo taken together and she told me to lie on a Cleopatra bench, so there’s this glorious photo of me reclining like Elizabeth Taylor in Cleopatra while they all stood behind me. That’s what’s eternally fascinating for me — you meet people you’d never normally meet.

Do you have a favourite ship?

I didn’t stay in it, but the Royal Suite on the Marella Explorer. It’s got its own hot tub in the balcony, it’s just beautiful. It was bigger than my first flat!

What’s the one destination that’s impressed you the most with its cuisine?

We filmed at an olive farm in Crete, Greece [in series two], and I was presented with this goat’s cheese salad. I don’t even like goat’s cheese, but I had to try it. It also had olive oil, croutons, and the most incredible tomatoes you’ve ever seen. It was the most extraordinary meal I’ve ever had! It was the simplicity, freshness and provenance of it all. I wake up in the middle of the night thinking about that salad.

What’s been your highlight of series two?

I hate flying and avoided it for years. My producer said the best way to see New York is by helicopter, which made me feel slightly sick. Our sound man, Jamie, sat next to me and held my hand throughout the entire thing. It was brilliant — I saw the Statue of Liberty, I saw Manhattan. I challenge myself every time I go on one of these cruises. That was a real highlight — to overcome a fear and see New York from a different viewpoint.

Which destination is on your cruise wish list?

I’m a big Agatha Christie fan — I went on the Orient Express for my honeymoon because I love Murder on the Orient Express. So, to cruise on the Nile, is unquestionably the destination I’d like to do most. When I was growing up, my next door neighbour was an Egyptologist, so it actually all started with him. I would dress up as Hercule Poirot, no doubt about it.

If you had your own cruise ship, what would you call it?

‘Keep Calman Carry On’, so everyone knew it’s going to be smooth sailing.



Two episodes of Christmas Cruising with Susan Calman airs 21st and 22nd December, 8pm and series two of Cruising with Susan Calman begins Friday 30th December, 8pm both on Channel 5.

Published in the Cruise 2023 guide, distributed with the Jan/Feb 2023 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK)

