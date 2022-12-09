Family travel: five new ways to explore Shrewsbury with teenagers in tow

Bed down

Opened in 2020, Riverside Cabins is a rural collection of wooden pods and lodges on the wildlife-rich, wooded banks of the River Perry, a 20-minute drive from Shrewsbury. Cabins sleep between two and six guests and each come with their own hot tubs and firepits, as well as wi-fi and Netflix. Try your hand at SUP and kayaking along the river, with equipment available to borrow on site or head off on a scenic walk to the natural quarry. From £175 for a minimum of two nights for a family of four.

Published in the December 2022 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK)

