Family travel: seven of the best new digital immersive experiences
Frameless Gallery
For palaeontologists: Jurassic World: The Exhibition, London
Peer into a velociraptor training pen and encounter such beasties as T-rex herself, alive with nerve-shaking animatronics. Digital boards detailing ammonites and cycads place the creatures in their natural context, and there’s a laboratory where dinosaur eggs can be X-rayed. Adult tickets from £26, children £18.50. Runs until 15 January. jurassicworldexhibition.com
For budding historians: The History Whisperer, Liverpool
St George’s Hall has seen it all, from Ringo Starr performances to homecomings for Liverpool and Everton football clubs. It’s now also home to Livie, the digital guide who takes visitors on an augmented reality tour of the building’s past — as both an opulent concert hall and site of notorious prison cells — complete with music from Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra. Adult tickets £6, children £4. stgeorgeshallliverpool.co.uk
For conspiracists: The Gunpowder Plot, London
A digitised Tom Felton (Harry Potter’s Draco Malfoy) stars as Guy Fawkes in this blend of VR, live action and digital trickery at the Tower of London vaults, with added smell, touch and sound effects. Pick a side and choose your fate in this 12A-rated romp through history. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Adult tickets £40, children £30. gunpowderimmersive.com
For astronomers: Jodrell Bank, Cheshire
Discover humanity’s origins and ponder the universe’s big questions at We Are Stars, an immersive animated show at Jodrell Bank, home to the space race-era Lovell Telescope and the new First Light Pavilion. The £21.5m grass-roofed domed structure opened in summer 2022, complete with interactive exhibitions on the history of the Lovell Telescope and an awe-inspiring planetarium. Adult tickets £12, children £8. jodrellbank.net
The Lovell Telescope at Jodrell Bank, Cheshire.
Three to try: art experiences
1. Frameless: Step into digital masterpieces by the likes of Mondrian and Klimt, projected around you at a newly redeveloped space in London’s West End. frameless.com
2. Atelier des Lumières: The pioneering Paris studio is currently ablaze with the colour-soaked works of Kandinsky and Cezanne. atelier-lumieres.com
3. Monet Immersive: Join the waitlist for this digital art extravaganza, set to launch imminently in so-far-secret locations in Bristol, London and across the US. feverup.com
Published in the Jan/Feb 2023 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK)
