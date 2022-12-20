Travel

Family travel: seven of the best new digital immersive experiences

Innovative tech is transforming galleries and museums into exciting, informative worlds.

Frameless Gallery

Photograph by Jordan Curtis Hughes
By Sarah Barrell
Published 12 Jan 2023, 12:02 GMT

For palaeontologists: Jurassic World: The Exhibition, London

Peer into a velociraptor training pen and encounter such beasties as T-rex herself, alive with nerve-shaking animatronics. Digital boards detailing ammonites and cycads place the creatures in their natural context, and there’s a laboratory where dinosaur eggs can be X-rayed. Adult tickets from £26, children £18.50. Runs until 15 January. jurassicworldexhibition.com

For budding historians: The History Whisperer, Liverpool 

St George’s Hall has seen it all, from Ringo Starr performances to homecomings for Liverpool and Everton football clubs. It’s now also home to Livie, the digital guide who takes visitors on an augmented reality tour of the building’s past — as both an opulent concert hall and site of notorious prison cells — complete with music from Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra. Adult tickets £6, children £4. stgeorgeshallliverpool.co.uk

For conspiracists: The Gunpowder Plot, London

A digitised Tom Felton (Harry Potter’s Draco Malfoy) stars as Guy Fawkes in this blend of VR, live action and digital trickery at the Tower of London vaults, with added smell, touch and sound effects. Pick a side and choose your fate in this 12A-rated romp through history. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Adult tickets £40, children £30. gunpowderimmersive.com

For astronomers: Jodrell Bank, Cheshire     

Discover humanity’s origins and ponder the universe’s big questions  at We Are Stars, an immersive animated show at Jodrell Bank, home to the space race-era Lovell Telescope and the new First Light Pavilion. The £21.5m grass-roofed domed structure opened in summer 2022, complete with interactive exhibitions on the history of the Lovell Telescope and an awe-inspiring planetarium. Adult tickets £12, children £8. jodrellbank.net 

The Lovell Telescope at Jodrell Bank, Cheshire.

Photograph by Anthony Holloway

Three to try: art experiences

1. Frameless: Step into digital masterpieces by the likes of Mondrian and Klimt, projected around you at a newly redeveloped space in London’s West End. frameless.com

2. Atelier des Lumières: The pioneering Paris studio is currently ablaze with the colour-soaked works of Kandinsky and Cezanne. atelier-lumieres.com

3. Monet Immersive: Join the waitlist for this digital art extravaganza, set to launch imminently in so-far-secret locations in Bristol, London and across the US. feverup.com

Published in the Jan/Feb 2023 issue of  National Geographic Traveller (UK) 

Follow us on social media  

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram  

  • Family Travel
  • Travel
  • Travel and Adventure
Read More

You might also like

Travel
Seven of the best theme parks in Europe for families
Travel
What not to miss at Disneyland Paris in its 30th-anniversary year
Travel
Where to travel in February: five of the best destinations
Travel
How to explore the floating wonderland of Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
Travel
Six of the best books for finding your Zen in 2023

Explore Nat Geo

  • Animals
  • Environment
  • History & Culture
  • Science
  • Travel
  • Photography
  • Space
  • Adventure
  • Video

About us

Subscribe

  • Magazines
  • Newsletter
  • Disney+

Follow us

Copyright © 1996-2015 National Geographic Society. Copyright © 2015-2021 National Geographic Partners, LLC. All rights reserved