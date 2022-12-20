Family travel: seven of the best new digital immersive experiences

For palaeontologists: Jurassic World: The Exhibition, London

Peer into a velociraptor training pen and encounter such beasties as T-rex herself, alive with nerve-shaking animatronics. Digital boards detailing ammonites and cycads place the creatures in their natural context, and there’s a laboratory where dinosaur eggs can be X-rayed. Adult tickets from £26, children £18.50. Runs until 15 January. jurassicworldexhibition.com

For budding historians: The History Whisperer, Liverpool

St George’s Hall has seen it all, from Ringo Starr performances to homecomings for Liverpool and Everton football clubs. It’s now also home to Livie, the digital guide who takes visitors on an augmented reality tour of the building’s past — as both an opulent concert hall and site of notorious prison cells — complete with music from Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra. Adult tickets £6, children £4. stgeorgeshallliverpool.co.uk