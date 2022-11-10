How to explore the spectacular Irish islands featured in The Banshees of Inisherin

Ireland’s rugged west coast takes centre stage in The Banshees of Inisherin by director Martin McDonagh (In Bruges, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), a poignant tragicomedy starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson that’s widely tipped for success at the next Oscars.

Set in 1923 during the final months of the Irish Civil War, the film examines the crumbling relationship between humble dairy farmer Pádraic (Farrell) and his best friend Colm (Gleeson). The pair live a quiet life on the fictional island of Inisherin, a remote and barren spot where the only hint of the world beyond the isle's craggy shores is the occasional faint explosion from the conflict on the mainland.

When Colm abruptly decides to call off the friendship to pursue his creative calling as a musician, Pádraic’s world is turned upside down, with the stark splendour of the Irish coast providing the perfect backdrop for the turbulent events that unfold during the film.

Filming for Banshees was centred on the weather-worn islands of Achill and Inis Mór, whose extraordinarily tall cliffs, isolated bays and wealth of history have attracted tourists for generations. Whether travelling by ferry or hopping on a plane, there’s never been a better time to discover why this unassuming corner of Ireland deserves its moment in the spotlight.