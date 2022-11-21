Lesser-known Italy: uncover the unique cuisine of Abruzzo

Try three unique Abruzzo products on these food excursions



1. Zafferano

Zafferano (saffron) has been cultivated in Abruzzo since the Middle Ages, principally for its potent medicinal properties. Although the rise of modern medicine caused a drastic drop in demand, Abruzzo saffron production has made a comeback thanks to the Fondazione Silvio Salvatore Sarra, a co-operative dedicated to conserving this slice of Abruzzese heritage and promoting the highest standards of production.

This renewed appreciation has introduced the fragrant spice to the region’s gastronomy scene and you’ll now find it lending its sunburst-yellow colour to many dishes, including risottos, pastas and even sweets. Shops sell the pistils and powder, but if you want to get personal with Abruzzo’s “yellow gold”, make like the locals and participate in the autumn harvest, from late October to the middle of November. A well-timed trip to areas such as the Navelli Altiplano will reveal dramatic fields of purple blooms. Join a daybreak expedition arranged by your concierge at Palazzo Ricci, armed with a wicker basket, as local experts show you how saffron flowers are separated from their red dust-covered pistils and allowed to dry.

2. Liquirizia

Like saffron, liquirizia (liquorice) was first used in medieval Abruzzo for medicinal purposes. But since 1836, this invasive shrub has been inextricably linked with delicious sweets and the tranquil town of Atri, which is home to the Menozzi de Rosa liquorice factory. The building is, sadly, closed to visitors, but can get your liquorice fix at Atri’s historic Willy Wonka-like Bottega della Liquirizia, where you’ll get a quick history and botany lesson as you browse (and sample from) vats of liquorice sweets, metres of liquorice rope and massive raw liquorice chunks. While you’re here, try Atri’s liquorice-infused artisanal products, such as the delectable ricotta stagionata alla liquirizia — an aged ricotta produced by local dairy Azienda Agricola D’Amario e Feliciani.

For something sweeter, stop by Pasticceria Giorgia to try its popular and highly delicious liquorice-flavoured cantuccini biscuits and deep-fried zeppole di san giuseppe (sweet doughballs often stuffed with jam, custard or honey). Elsewhere, the pristine village of Sulmona is famous for liquorice-filled confetti sweets.