Macedonia: cat skiing in one of Europe's least explored ski destinations

I glance nervously through the steamy window of our cat track machine. The ‘cat’ a tank skidoo hybrid is perched high on a horribly thin ledge straddling North Macedonia and Kosovo. I take some comfort in the skills of its experienced driver, Aljush, who looks like he might double up as a decent mountain rescuer if things take a turn for the worse. Reversing, it seems, is not an option, so there’s only one thing for it: we ski. In fact, this feels like a relief, despite the steepness of the slope.

Our group are all experienced at cat skiing, the term that describes accessing remote mountain regions in a vehicle with tank-like ‘caterpillar tracks’. Our cat can take up to 12 skiers and is remarkably agile and manoeuvrable, except on this occasion, apparently. “It’s like heli-skiing, but cheaper and more relaxed,” my fellow passenger, Luke had noted just before we’d become wedged in a snowdrift on a 45-degree precipice.

Unscheduled stop aside, I was itching to ski the ride up from the tiny resort of Popova Sapka in the Shar Mountains of North Macedonia had offered up some dramatic South Balkan scenery. But now, the views across the vast mountain range reach right across to Albania, and the terrain beneath me looks decidedly inviting, with fresh powder snow despite the spring-like weather. And we have the whole mountain to ourselves.