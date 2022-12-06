Meet the adventurer: Jasmine Harrison, the first woman to swim the length of the UK

Where did your appetite for adventure come from?

I think it’s a mix of being outside a lot when I was younger and wanting to travel. I’ve always loved the water and the sea. I’m just fascinated by it. When I was younger, the best trip ever for me was a visit to the beach. No matter what kind of weather, it would always be the best day out. I could sit there and stare at the waves coming in every single day and never get bored.



I’ve swum competitively in a pool my whole life and then when I was 14, I took up open water swimming, and it's become social, too, as more people my age are getting into it.

What were some of the best moments of your record-breaking swim?

Seeing so much of the UK from the sea. I’d never been to Cornwall — and I’ve still not actually been on land in Cornwall! But, to be able to see bits of the UK from a perspective that very few other people have experienced was a highlight. Also, it’s pretty cool to be able to say I’ve swum to Wales, or that I’ve swum to the Isle of Man. Oh, and having dolphins swim with me!

You spent up to 12 hours in the sea for more than 110 days. What were the challenges?

Physical pain. At the beginning, when my shoulders weren’t used to swimming so much, I could almost feel my muscles growing — and that was painful combined with the chafing from the wetsuits. I still have deep cuts around the back of my shoulders and my armpits from where my wetsuit rubbed.

The hardest parts were also the logistics. Organising the crew, understanding the tide and not being able to swim for a week because of a storm coming through.

I was also swimming at night quite a lot. I'd be getting up at 3am and putting on a wetsuit when I was tired, knowing I’d have to get into the freezing cold water in the dark and probably get scared by stuff — like when seaweed touched me or a dolphin came from underneath. That was tough.

How do you train for that kind of adventure, both physically and mentally?

I’ve swum my whole life, so I know my abilities. Training-wise, I knew I just needed to swim for longer than I had done: [in the lead up to the challenge] I was probably doing about ten hours of swimming spread out across a week. And I did one 12-hour swim about a week before I left.

I’d also shower with the temperature lower to get my body prepared. I don't like cold water, but I knew I needed to get over that. Doing the physical training prepared me mentally. I knew I was capable.

Why did you choose the two charities you supported with your swim?

I thought I needed to select charities that were relevant to what I was doing, which would keep me motivated the further along I went. When I rowed across the Atlantic [becoming the youngest woman to do so solo, in 2021], I loved the wildlife I saw: the dolphins, the whales. It made me want to protect them. I knew Sea Shepherd and the activist work it does worldwide to stop whaling and fishing, so I chose them.



Another proactive charity is Surfers Against Sewage, which I also raised funds for. I want the water to be clean where I’m swimming. Some of the places we went to had signs warning people not to eat shellfish from their shores because it is probably polluted. I’d be swimming through shipping lanes, and I could taste the diesel in the water.