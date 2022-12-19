Our 12 most-read travel features of 2022

It was a year when travel returned in full swing, and National Geographic Traveller (UK) and Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) continued to inspire readers through travel, food and adventure.

This year, our readers sought out crowd-free experiences, lesser-known destinations and more environmentally friendly ways to travel. More people became aware of the impact our travel habits have on the world and the destinations we visit, whether it was making sense of the scandal of ‘ghost’ flights, discovering alternative ways to travel or learning about voluntourism in far-flung destinations. We captured the flavours of the Azores, took our readers on a journey high in the Austrian Alps and looked to the future and what 2023 has in store for travel. Browse through our most-read features of 2022 below.

1. 10 of the best pubs for a winter’s evening

Whether it’s the most historic pubs or top spots for enjoying a pint outdoors, roundups of the country’s best watering holes have been a perennial favourite. This year our readers were looking for cosy hideouts to spend a wintry evening in, from a moorland hideaway to a former sailors’ favourite on the shores of Essex.

2. How Norway's scenic Sunnmøre Alps are becoming Scandinavia’s hottest travel destination

Norway has long been a favourite for polar adventures, hunting Northern Lights and cruising through its frozen fjords, but it was the country’s more remote corners that resonated with readers in 2022. In a bid to find paths less travelled, people looked to the scenic Sunnmøre Alps. Dramatic even by Norwegian standards, it’s an area where fjords plummet to deep-sea depths and mountain ranges rise so high they threaten to block out the sun.