Queens of the Bissagos
On Orango, the largest island in the archipelago of the Bissagos, women rule with their spirituality and connection to nature.
The islands off the coast of Guinea-Bissau look much like they have for years—untouched beaches, abundant sea life, mangrove forests, coastal savannah. It’s not just the pristine environment that makes this UNESCO biosphere unique. Only 23 of the 88 islands in Bissagos archipelago are inhabited, and some of those inhabitants belong to one of the world’s few remaining matriarchal societies. The Bissagos offer a rare glimpse into a completely different way of life for most people, full of ancient customs and high priestesses.
On Orango, the largest island in the archipelago, women are in charge. A woman chooses her partners and proposes marriage by offering a fish platter (typically in red palm oil) to her desired husband. If a woman wants to divorce, she announces it by removing her husband’s belongings from the home. Women in the Bissagos own their own homes and inherit property through female lineage (key to a true matriarchy). Motherhood is revered, and daughters are especially celebrated. A community of female elders perform many important roles in society, including both religious and administrative functions. The Bissagos are animistic—they believe that people, places, creatures, and objects each have their own spirits. Women are said to control the balance between the world of the living and the spirits of the deceased, so they are revered religious figures. On Orango, high priestesses called baloberas harness their spiritual power to conduct ceremonies and protect the islands.
In Eticoga village, women lead and are believed to be able to control the balance between the living world and the spiritual world.
Anthropologists believe people first settled on the mainland off the Bissagos around 9,000 BC. The Portuguese later colonized Guinea-Bissau, who centred their slave trade around it. Despite this though, the around 33,000 people living on the Bissagos have retained much of their traditional culture to this day. Guinea-Bissau (formerly known as Portuguese Guinea) gained its independence in 1974.
Perhaps the most legendary Bissagos figure in modern history is Queen-Priestess Okinka Pampa Kanyimpa, who ruled on Orango in the early 1900s. During her reign, she aided resistance against Portugese rule and eventually negotiated a peace treaty that gave the islands semi-autonomy—enough for them to maintain their sacred animistic traditions. As testament to her reign, the queen’s mausoleum remains in the Eticoga village.
The Bissagos are a self-sustaining society, traditionally. Men fish, collect fruit and sap, and prepare the fields for planting. Women are in charge of nearly everything else, including communing with spirits. While they live off of the land, the Bissagos are also its guardians; nature is sacred, so they protect it. They periodically limit access to certain areas and natural resources to protect the environmental balance. Many sites ban permanent settlements, war, and outsider access. Some islands are just for spirits and ceremonies—like fanado, a rite of passage for young Bissagos, who spend months living in the forest while absorbing environmental wisdom from their elders. Some sacred sites are protected by clans with particular ties to the spirits that inhabit those areas. Each site has its own rules, which are respected by other islanders.
As a self-sustaining community, men on the Bissagos gather food and fish, and tend to crops.
These restrictions have helped preserve the islands’ biodiversity, particularly in the most sacred spots. Five endangered species of sea turtles and several species of rare migratory birds can be found in the Bissagos. Two groups of islands are national parks: The Southern Orango group and the Eastern Joao Vieira group. Orango National Park is one of relatively few places in the world with a strong community of saltwater hippos, and João Vieira and Poilão Marine National Parks offer birders’ paradise with ample populations of gray parrots and many other avian species.
The islands were named a UNESCO biosphere reserve in 1996. Still, while the term “off the beaten path” gets thrown around a lot, in the Bissagos, it happens to be true. The archipelago is difficult to get to, which is why these islands remain a mystery to so many people throughout the world.
One of the best options is to arrive by boat. Currently, Hurtigruten's West Africa Archipelago itinerary is the only expedition cruise that visits the Bissagos.
Because Guinea-Bissau is one of the poorest nations in the world with fragile infrastructure, the temptation for villagers to abandon their traditional ways is growing. Responsible ecotourism is one potential financial solution that could help islanders retain and promote their culture.