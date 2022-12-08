Queens of the Bissagos

These restrictions have helped preserve the islands’ biodiversity, particularly in the most sacred spots. Five endangered species of sea turtles and several species of rare migratory birds can be found in the Bissagos. Two groups of islands are national parks: The Southern Orango group and the Eastern Joao Vieira group. Orango National Park is one of relatively few places in the world with a strong community of saltwater hippos, and João Vieira and Poilão Marine National Parks offer birders’ paradise with ample populations of gray parrots and many other avian species.

The islands were named a UNESCO biosphere reserve in 1996. Still, while the term “off the beaten path” gets thrown around a lot, in the Bissagos, it happens to be true. The archipelago is difficult to get to, which is why these islands remain a mystery to so many people throughout the world.

One of the best options is to arrive by boat. Currently, Hurtigruten’s West Africa Archipelago itinerary is the only expedition cruise that visits the Bissagos. Hurtigruten Expeditions visits these very far-flung islands with a thoughtfully curated itinerary that allows travellers to experience and understand the Bissagos’ matriarchal culture and the natural wonders in this part of the world. Hurtigruten Expeditions works closely with the local communities to balance an authentic guest experience with minimal impact on the local environment. Excursions and citizen science programs take guests through the Makasutu Cultural Forest and the Gambia as well as the UNESCO biosphere reserves, all while offering opportunities for guests to learn more about these lands and assist in environmental research.

Because Guinea-Bissau is one of the poorest nations in the world with fragile infrastructure, the temptation for villagers to abandon their traditional ways is growing. Responsible ecotourism is one potential financial solution that could help islanders retain and promote their culture.