Six of the world's most isolated places to explore by ship

Going further than ever before, expedition cruises embody the very meaning of travel. They take people to remote, if not untouched, places on smaller ships that allow for excursions where engaging with nature and local culture is key. Post-pandemic, a slew of new expedition ships has taken to the water, often led by eco-minded tech, forging new routes into some of the world’s most far-flung and fascinating archipelagos, islands and rocky outcrops.

1. Easter Island, Chile

This small island in the southeast Pacific has a huge draw thanks to its dramatic display of monolithic ‘moai’, human figures hewn by the original Polynesian inhabitants of Rapa Nui, as Easter Island was known to them. These stoic statues line the shores of this treeless island in their hundreds: a dramatic sight, but with its location 2,220 miles from mainland Chile, it’s a hard-earned destination that’s arguably best combined with a cruise that packs in some of our planet’s other far-flung islands. And the South Pacific has some notables, including the Pitcairn Islands. The isolated volcanic island was once home to the mutineers of 18th-century British ship HMS Bounty. Today, it’s surrounded by Pitcairn Islands Marine Reserve, a vast biodiverse area of open ocean three times larger than the UK.

How to do it: Abercrombie & Kent offers an exclusively chartered, 13-night all-inclusive voyage from French Polynesia to Easter Island cruise in October 2023 from £12,950 per person. abercrombiekent.co.uk

2. Tasmania

It may be little visited by UK travellers, but Tasmania is increasingly in the spotlight for its untouched natural beauty and burgeoning homegrown food scene. A savvy addition to any trip Down Under, sailing Tasmania’s east coast puts travellers within reach of the Australian Island State’s stellar sites — the curvaceous white sand-fringed Wineglass Bay, national parks where the carnivorous marsupial Tasmanian Devil roams, and the Bay of Fires strewn with red lichen-covered boulders.

How to do it: Launching January 2023, the Odalisque III is a custom-designed 80ft expedition catamaran that will take passengers into the Tasmanian wilderness in exclusive style, with six spacious cabins and a kitchen focusing on local cuisine. Routes are tailored to suit guests, with activities such as beachcombing and birdwatching led by the on-board wilderness guide. Four-night expeditions from AU$9,800 (£5,425) per person. All prices are all-inclusive, based on two sharing a cabin, not including international travel. onboardexpeditions.com.au