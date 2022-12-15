The Hebridean Baker: Coinneach MacLeod on Scottish island flavours

Three recipes to try from The Hebridean Baker



How to make Shortbread Dips

This beloved biscuit has been made in Scotland for hundreds of year. It's widely regarded that it come to prominence thanks to Mary, Queen of Scots, who's said to have fallen in love with the shortbread served to her by French chefs. From then on, it became the iconic Scottish biscuit we all adore today. this version still has the butteriness of traditional shortbread, but with added indulgence from the white and dark chocolate.

Makes: 12 shortbreads

Takes: 1 hr 15 mins

Ingredients:

300g soft unsalted butter

125g golden caster sugar

300g plain flour

50g corn-flour

150g dark chocolate

150g white chocolate

2 tbsp chopped pistachios

2 tbsp freeze-dried raspberries

Method:

1. Heat oven to 170C, 150C fan, gas 3. Grease and line a 20cm square baking tin.

2. Beat the butter and sugar in a bowl until pale and fluffy. Add in both the flours and 1/2 tsp sale, and stir until it begins to combine, taking care not to overwork the dough. Bring the dough together with your hands and press the mixture into your prepared tin. Flatten the surface with the back of a spoon and use a fork to prick all over.

3. Bake for 45 mins, until pale golden. Using a knife, score lines where you're going to cut the shortbread into fingers. Leave to cool completely in the tin.

4. Set two heatproof bowls over two saucepans of gently simmering water. Break the dark chocolate into one and the white chocolate into the other While the chocolate is melting, remove the shortbread from the tin and cut into fingers.

5. When the chocolate has melted, use a teaspoon to coat one-third of each finger with the chocolate - do half the batch white and half dark. Sprinkle pistachios or freeze-dried rasberries over the chocolate end and allow to set. The shortbread will keep in an air tight container for up to four days.