The Masterclasses March 2023: expert-led online sessions on travel writing and photography



TRAVEL WRITING SESSIONS

Appealing to budding writers hoping to break into the industry, as well as those of intermediate level, three one-hour classes will cover everything from writing a brief, pitching and perfecting a range of different styles. Experts and contributors from the National Geographic Traveller (UK) team will lead each masterclass.

1. How to find your story

In this session, our panellists will discuss the importance of having a clear vision for your story and the audience for which it’s intended before you start writing.

This class takes place from 18:00 - 19:00 (GMT) on Tuesday 7 March.

2. The basics of putting a trip together

How are you going to record everything you see, think and feel so you don’t forget anything? Pen and paper? Video? Photos? Blog? Our panellists will share their experiences of taking notes in a variety of formats, with tips on how to collate them in the field as well as at home.

This class takes place from 18:00 - 19:00 (GMT) on Wednesday 8 March.

3. How to structure your travel writing

In this session, our panellists will discuss how to strike the right balance between providing depth and analysis and simply moving the story along. The session will consider what makes a great beginning, middle and end, with advice on how to create a sense of place, using dialogue and varying tones.

This class takes place from 18:00 - 19:00 (GMT) on Thursday 9 March.

TRAVEL PHOTOGRAPHY SESSIONS

The three one-hour classes are aimed at beginner- and intermediate-level travel photographers, providing invaluable advice on all aspects of the craft, from pitching and publication to selecting the right kit. An established photographer will lead each masterclass.

1. A beginners guide to travel photography

This session will look at the different routes to publication. From putting together a portfolio, to writing a query letter and pitching an idea. It will also look at what happens if publication approaches you, with advice on what questions you should ask them. Key to the discussion will be how to market yourself effectively — from what to put on your website to making the most of social media.

This class takes place from 19:15 - 20:15 (GMT) on Tuesday 7 March.

2. Picking the right tools for the job

This session will look at which pieces of kit are essential for travel photography, with tips on how to get the most out of it. Our panellists will then move on to discuss the different types of travel photography and the kit required for each. As drone photography becomes increasingly popular, this will also be an opportunity to learn about the different types of drones, where you can and can’t use them, and the permissions and licenses you might need.

This class takes place from 19:15 - 20:15 (GMT) on Wednesday 8 March.

3. Creating a narrative and delivering the goods

This session will look at the process of putting together a photo story — from being on assignment and getting the right shots to the software needed for viewing, editing, and processing your photos afterwards, to deciding which ones to keep and which to leave out. Our panellists will also advise on the format in which you should present your photo story to the client — from creating and labelling folders to writing captions.

This class takes place from 19:15 - 20:15 (GMT) on Thursday 9 March.