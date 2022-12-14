Travel Geeks: planning the ultimate polar adventure in the Antarctic — 28 March 2023
Find out more about exploring the wildlife-rich Southern Ocean and the fascinating White Continent with our expert-led reader event. Enjoy drinks and nibbles as our panel discuss how to plan the best trip to Antarctica.
The next Travel Geeks by National Geographic Traveller (UK) event.
Find out more about the White Continent at the next Travel Geeks by National Geographic Traveller (UK) event. The Antarctic: How to plan the ultimate polar adventure panel discussion will look at everything from ways to visit the different regions and what to pack to must-do activities and how best to appreciate the wildlife, nature and extreme beauty of this continent.
National Geographic Traveller (UK)’s Farida Zeynalova will be joined by a panel of experts, which will be revealed in the new year. They’ll share their experiences of travelling to Antarctica and there will be an audience Q&A. The team from Quark Expeditions will also be available afterwards to answer any questions and offer a sneak peek of one of the company’s newest voyages, Snow Hill Island Tours & Expeditions.
WHEN? 18.00 GMT on Tuesday 28 March 2023
WHERE? Spitalfields Conservatory, 35-41 Folgate Street, London E1 6BX
HOW MUCH? £10 (plus £1.37 booking fee), including drinks and nibbles