Travel Geeks: planning the ultimate polar adventure in the Antarctic — 28 March 2023

Find out more about the White Continent at the next Travel Geeks by National Geographic Traveller (UK) event. The Antarctic: How to plan the ultimate polar adventure panel discussion will look at everything from ways to visit the different regions and what to pack to must-do activities and how best to appreciate the wildlife, nature and extreme beauty of this continent.

National Geographic Traveller (UK)’s Farida Zeynalova will be joined by a panel of experts, which will be revealed in the new year. They’ll share their experiences of travelling to Antarctica and there will be an audience Q&A. The team from Quark Expeditions will also be available afterwards to answer any questions and offer a sneak peek of one of the company’s newest voyages, Snow Hill Island Tours & Expeditions.

WHEN? 18.00 GMT on Tuesday 28 March 2023

WHERE? Spitalfields Conservatory, 35-41 Folgate Street, London E1 6BX

HOW MUCH? £10 (plus £1.37 booking fee), including drinks and nibbles