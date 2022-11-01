Where to stay in Sofia, Bulgaria

1. Sofia Hotel Balkan

Part of the vast President’s Palace complex, the Sofia Hotel Balkan sits pretty right in the centre of the city — on one side of the 1956 palace a luxury hotel, on the other the president himself and the hourly changing of the guard. The oldest-preserved building in Sofia, the fourth-century Rotunda Church of St George, sits in the courtyard; while excavations of the Sveta Nedelya Square in front of the hotel have revealed further layers of ancient Serdica.

The classical exterior is equally matched by the interior — the lobby home to a vast chandelier, grand staircase and intricate marble flooring while the bar and restaurant offer grand pillars and slick art deco stylings. Rooms are a mixture of the traditional decor you might expect as well as some more sleek modern offerings. And the central location — still just a 20-minute car journey to the airport — means you have all of Sofia’s modern and historical attractions within easy walking distance.

But the real bonus in Sofia is the fact that it’s difficult to spend much north of £100 a night in whichever property you choose to stay in, making the destination easy to pick but the hotel more of a challenge. From €82 (£71).