A taste of Lille, from crunchy frites to bold beers

The old and the new: estaminet cuisine

Au Vieux de la Vieille, in Lille’s old town, is a curious spectacle. Step inside and you’ll find a space that feels like a cross between a front room and a rustic pub. Shelves are stuffed with trinkets and bric-a-brac, the ceiling is strewn with dried hops, and diners sit on and at wooden chairs and tables that have likely served generations of visitors.

This is an estaminet, a traditional tavern found across northeastern France. And the menu is almost as curious as the decor. Estaminet classics include potjevleesch, a terrine-like dish comprising four kinds of meat suspended in a cold aspic jelly (better than it sounds); carbonnades de boeuf, also known as carbonnade flamande, a rich beef stew made with beer and brown sugar; and le Welsh, the region’s version of cheese and ham on toast.

When I visit, it’s rammed. Although the city has plenty of modern and international restaurants, the demand for traditional regional dishes is still strong. “They started more like a bar,” explains my server, Marion. “When mining was a big industry here, the miners would leave work and go to an estaminet for a beer. The tables were big, so everyone sat together and discussed life, society, everything.”

I order chicken in a maroilles cheese sauce and, as I wait, soak up the lively atmosphere of friends and family having lunch together. When the piping-hot dish arrives from the kitchen, it’s rich, unctuous and a great introduction to maroilles, or the “cheese of the north”, as Marion helpfully describes it.

One of Northern France’s most acclaimed chefs, Florent Ladeyn, knows the typical estaminet menu well, having grown up in the family restaurant, L’Auberge du Vert Mont in Boeschepe, about half an hour’s drive north of Lille. “I learned to make all the classics,” he says. “Potjevleesch and other meat terrines, waterzooi [a fish or chicken stew], beer tarts, chicory root flans. The traditional dishes reflect the passage of the various European armies through the region. The carbonnade flamande is a derivative of a Spanish bull stew; the potjevleesch is found in Scandinavian cuisine; the waterzooi fish stew is Belgian.”

In 2007, Florent took the reins of his family’s restaurant, keeping some of the estaminet spirit, but adding a hyperlocal fine-dining approach. He’s also expanded, opening two innovative canteen-style restaurants, Bierbuik and Bloempot, both in Lille.

“I take my inspiration from nature, the rhythm of the seasons, the work of fishermen and market gardeners,” he says. “Although the cuisine is anchored in history, respecting tradition also means making it evolve. We work with 100% local produce, so on the canteen side, with its simple menu, it means it stays lively and adaptable.”

Later, I eat at Bierbuik, which, decor-wise, couldn’t be more different to Au Vieux de la Vieille: it’s all neon lights and metro tiles, but I love its style. Its menu is a fascinating contrast, too, with much less cheese and meat. I order a brochette of red cabbage, as dense as a cut of beef and just as tasty; the salad of pak choi, shiitake oil, buckwheat seeds and blackberries is a moreish symphony of flavours and textures; and then there are, of course, the frites. Served in a big tray, with a mustardy homemade mayonnaise, there are too many for one, but I make a good go of it. They’re traditional, after all.