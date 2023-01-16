Discovering misty peaks and monasteries on the newly restored Trans-Bhutan Trail

Dawa Tshering was one of many village elders who shared their recollections of the routes at meetings held in town halls or over campfires at night. Dressed in a striped tunic known as a gho (the national dress for men), brown rubber boots and a baseball cap, he meets me at the Pelela Pass to begin our 12-mile trek the following morning.

A three-hour drive from Thimphu, this is one of Bhutan’s highest passes and marks an important boundary between east and west; it’s still a meeting point for yak herders, who bring their animals down to graze during the summer months. Along the roadside, stalls sell brightly coloured woven scarves, made with soft, baby yak wool. Hanging from pillars are garlands of jaw-breakingly hard yak cheese, which has the perversely addictive flavour of Parmesan rind and the texture of an old leather boot.

Still tucked under a heavy duvet of mist, the sleepy valley is slowly waking. Below us, langur monkeys scamper in the treetops, a good omen for our hike, according to Dawa. Despite his age, the sprightly 73-year-old moves quickly, giving credence to those legends of messengers flying faster than

the wind.

Passing through pastures sprouting with wild blueberries, sweet briar and sprays of white-and-pink Chinese fleecevine, we splash through streams and weave through the wispy fronds of chir pine trees. Covering the slopes, fields of vibrant mustard — blinding even in the overcast weather — are dotted with three-storey wooden houses, where cows were once kept in the basement and grain was stored on the roof. On corrugated rooftops held down by rocks, hundreds of ruby-red chillies have been left to dry in the sun.

When we arrive at Rukubji, most of the village seems to be busy in the fields harvesting cabbages, leaving only a few elderly women spinning prayer wheels at the 300-year-old Kuenzang Choling temple. Dawa invites us for lunch at his younger sister’s house nearby, where she ushers us into a brightly coloured prayer room decorated with effigies of Buddha and garish wallpaper verging on pop art graffiti.

Sitting cross-legged, we share a meal of potatoes sprinkled with sesame seeds, soy-soaked cauliflower and datshi (cheesy chillies). Between April and June, nomads and highlanders come here to harvest cordyceps, Dawa tells us. The precious, high-altitude fungi “which grow on the nose of a moth larvae clinging to a blade of grass” fetch up to $50,000 a kilo and can only be found by painstakingly crawling on hands and knees.

For the rest of the year, farmers focus on turnips and other root vegetables. “Other places are flooded with tourists, but not here,” laments Dawa. “It’s too remote.” But he’s hopeful that will change with the new trail.

Dawa begins to reminisce. “We’d travel until midnight with horses, carrying sacks of rice and chillies from the neighbouring valley,” he says, dewy-eyed, recalling childhood journeys along the route. “We’d camp and party until the early hours. Walking with you today makes me wish I could go back and do it all again.”