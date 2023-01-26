Five incredible culinary adventures by cruise

1. Cloudberries and king crab: Havila Voyages

This journey forges the classic route from Norway’s chocolate-box city of Bergen over the flinty waters all the way to Kirkenes, skirting past the weathered fingers of its fjords and in the shadow of mountains. Elemental drama is high with potential aurora sightings, sledding through crystalline forests and a night in the Snowhotel. The daily changing menus have been curated with a regional theme, gathering fillets of cod from the clean waters of the Norwegian Sea, golden cloudberries grown in the high north, and sweet and juicy king crab. Acclaimed Norwegian chef Gunnar Hvarnes has been instrumental in designing dishes and sourcing local produce for Havila Voyages — he even helped Norway win gold in the Bocuse d’Or Europe in 2020.

Don't miss: Fenalår (dried and salted lamb leg), cured deer and smoked salmon — dishes prepared using traditional preservation methods.

How to do it: Best Served Scandinavia offers a night at the Thon Hotel Orion in Bergen (B&B basis), a six-night Havila Voyages cruise from Bergen to Kirkenes and a stay at the Snowhotel from £2,005 per person.

2. Rum and seafood: Silversea

Silversea has lifted the culinary bar thanks to its fresh and innovative concept — Sea And Land Taste (S.A.L.T)

— on board its Silver Moon and Silver Dawn ships, plucking the very best cuisine from the destinations it sails through. During this Caribbean journey from Bridgetown in Barbados all the way to Fort Lauderdale via the verdant pitons of St Lucia, virgin beaches of Bequia, steamy rainforests of Guadeloupe and hidden coves of St Thomas, you’ll head to markets fragrant with nutmeg and cinnamon and be treated to cooking demos from local chefs. Expect plenty of just-caught seafood, rum-spiked cake, deep, rich chocolate and goat curries swimming in firecracking spices.

Don't miss: A piña colada in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the birthplace of this classic cocktail.

How to do it: Silversea offers the 10-day Bridgetown to Fort Lauderdale cruise from £5,100 per person including flights.