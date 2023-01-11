Seven of the best traditional sweet shops in the UK

With jar upon jar filled with everything from pear drops and barley sugar to fruit bonbons, traditional sweet shops – or shoppes, as they were once called – are every candy-lover’s dream. Dating back to the Victorian era, these sugar emporiums have stood the test of time and can today be found across the UK, in big cities and small towns alike. After all, who doesn’t love a sweet treat?

1. Mr Humbug, Greenwich

David Fireman’s parents run a traditional sweet shop in Norfolk. In 2004, he decided to bring this family expertise to London, specifically Greenwich Market, where Mr Humbug’s pink-and-white striped facade certainly stands out. Visitors can stock up on butterscotch, gobstoppers, toffees and more — all weighed out in quarter pounds, just like in the old days.

2. Mrs Beightons Sweet Shop, Haworth

At this cheery, family-run store on Haworth’s Main Street, you can take your pick from more than 500 varieties — including boiled sweets, caramels and gummies. Besides British childhood classics, there are US favourites such as Pop Tarts, Reese’s Pieces and Warheads on offer, too.

3. Gordon & Durward, Crieff

This Perthshire institution has been catering to sweet-toothed locals since 1925. Step inside and you’ll discover shelves stacked with classic confectionery — including crumbly Edinburgh rock, fluffy Scottish macaroons and sugar mice — plus glass display cases full of animal-shaped novelty chocolates. Peer through the window at the back of the shop to watch the staff making sweets by hand.