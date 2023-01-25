Seven surprising European river cruises to try in 2023

The Main, Germany

The first attempt to link the river Main (and with it the Rhine) to the Danube dates back to Charlemagne, King of the Franks. However, thanks to heavy rains and a collapsed river bank, the project was abandoned and not actually completed until 1992.

Today, as you leave the skyscrapers of Frankfurt behind, the medieval cities and towns of Franconia appear before you, tucked in between vineyards producing some of the best Frankish wine.

Würzburg in northern Bavaria has a rococo palace with trompe l’oeil to rival Versailles, and further west, Bamberg is another buzzing university town with higgledy-piggledy half-timbered houses between Baroque gems. Here the Main joins the Rhine–Main–Danube Canal to Nuremberg, where excursions include trips to the site of the infamous rallies, and the walled city itself, before you head on to Passau.

How to do it: Tui offers Main cruises from April to October from £1,079 per person including flights.