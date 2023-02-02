Six of the best new museums in the US for 2023

1. Africatown Heritage House, Mobile

The Alabama city made headlines in 2019 when the mouldering remains of the Clotilda – the last known ship to bring captive Africans into the US in the mid-19th century – was discovered in the Mobile River. Pieces of the vessel will be displayed at Africatown Heritage House, curated by the History Museum of Mobile, and will be preserved alongside West African objets d’art (the captive passengers were stolen from Benin) and exhibits sharing the story of Africatown, the community that formed after the ship reached the shore. It’s been a long time in the works, and there’s no firm opening date yet – but it’s hoped that it’ll be in spring 2023.

Also worth trying… Roots 101 African American Museum, Louisville

Lovingly curated by Louisville local Lamont Collins, Roots 101 is designed to enlighten visitors on the African-American experience. Highlights include a series of precious Benin bronzes, displays on sporting and music heroes (including Louisville-born Muhammad Ali) and objects from the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests.

2. Punk Rock Museum, Las Vegas

In many ways, Vegas is the perfect place to celebrate a movement hinged on non-compliant, anti-establishment ideals – this is Sin City after all. The museum, opened in January 2023 just outside the city’s Arts District, is tipped as the first of its kind, showcasing relics of the musical genre from clothing to instruments. You’ll find plenty of punk-themed treasures, from the “Vultures” T-shirt made famous by Debbie Harry to a saxophone belonging to the band Fear. Beyond the punk-rock curios, there’ll also be a dive bar with a raucous soundtrack, tattoo parlour and even a wedding chapel.

Also worth trying… Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum

Tennessee swells with museums celebrating its musical heritage and this Smithsonian-pioneered venue is one of the finest. The museum explores Memphis’s integral role in the music industry, plotting genres from gospel to blues against a historical backdrop that includes slavery and the Civil Rights movement.