The inside guide to Durban, South Africa's surfing capital

Golden sand, Indian Ocean waves and a subtropical climate it’s hardly a surprise to find Durbanites at the beach every weekend in the summer. Many travellers, however, find themselves in Durban for its proximity to the Drakensberg mountains, Big Five safari reserves or the KwaZulu-Natal battlefields. But linger longer and you’ll fi nd there’s plenty to keep you in town.

There’s no better place to start the day than along the Golden Mile beachfront, where there are plenty of spots to do as the locals do and learn to surf. Addington Beach is good for beginners, but if you’re a seasoned surfer, try North Beach or, if that’s too busy, Battery Beach.

Fancy something gentler? Hire a stand-up paddleboard and take it out on the Point Waterfront Canals behind uShaka Marine World. If you’re more of a landlubber than a water baby, however, kickstart the day with a jog or walk along the Promenade instead if you’re around on a Saturday, North Beach’s Parkrun is one of the biggest in the country. Afterwards, grab a coffee from Cafe Jiran, in the Belaire Suites Hotel.