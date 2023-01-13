What to do in Queenstown, New Zealand's culinary hotspot

7am: Breakfast at Bespoke Kitchen

There’s a big day of thrills and spills ahead, so it’s important to fuel up. Nestled in the hills just outside Queenstown’s main bustle, Bespoke Kitchen serves up local favourites like gingerbread porridge and vegan pancakes using organic produce. If you’re a light eater, stop in at nearby Fergbaker for a coffee and pastry instead. The queues are worth the wait.

8.30am: Jet into the wilderness

Brace yourself for an exhilarating jet-boat ride along the glacier-fed Dart River in Mount Aspiring National Park, which bristles with mountain peaks and pine forests. Māori-owned Dart River Adventures has unrivalled access to the park and mingles cultural storytelling with sightseeing along the river, where sacred green pounamu (jade) can be found.

11am: Browse the town’s galleries

Explore Queenstown’s art scene around Earl Street, including the eclectic mix of sculptures and paintings from local artists at Artbay Gallery, and the stunning landscape photography at the Romer and Cory Marshall galleries. Return at night for Lightworx’s eye-catching illuminated art installations.

12pm: Lunch at The Beech Tree

Queenstown’s craft beer scene has exploded over the past decade thanks to a new wave of breweries and bars slinging local beers. The Beech Tree is all about brews and board games, with 23 taps of rotating beers backed by a robust menu of burgers and fried, salty and pickled snacks.