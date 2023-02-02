Where to travel in March: five of the best destinations

In the Northern Hemisphere, the month of March heralds the arrival of spring — with longer days and a beckoning back to the great outdoors. Cherry blossoms burst into blushing colour from Japan to Vancouver and Washington, DC, which has its famous al fresco Japanese sakura festivals and park picnics falling toward the end of the month. Black and grizzly bears rise from their winter beds in places like Wyoming’s Yellowstone National Park, while rare Royal Bengal tigers traipse through India’s wildlife parks in search of water during the dry season, making them easier to spot.

It isn’t just wildlife that’s coming out to play. A slew of cultural and religious festivals feature this month throughout the world. Purim parties spill across Israel, and India’s revellers are painted technicolour during the annual Holi festival. St David’s Day brings traditional dress, daffodils and parades to Wales, while Ireland’s rowdier equivalent of St Patrick’s Day sees folk music, decorated floats and swathes of green pride.

March marks the shoulder season throughout much of the world, allowing affordable trips without the crowds. Surfers can catch guaranteed swells in spots like Morocco, Portugal and Hawaii, while the southern Mediterranean is a hiker’s heaven. The long rains are pummelling Eastern Africa, but strike north instead to Egypt, where the weather is fine for serene Nile cruises to ancient temples.