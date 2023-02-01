A culinary guide to Chicago

Chicago has been called many things: ‘the great American city’, ‘the Windy City’, ‘the second city’… And although the latter was intended as an insult when New York-based writer A J Liebling penned it in a 1952 travelogue, Chicagoans have embraced the epithet, if only to disprove it by showing their city is second to none — especially when it comes to dining.

Perched on the southern shore of Lake Michigan, Chicago has access to so much fresh produce that farm-to-table isn’t so much a novelty but more an expectation — particularly at high-end restaurants. Over the past two decades, the most interesting of these have moved from the central business district, known as the Loop, to the former industrial area, now called the West Loop. Here, on weekend evenings, diners wander the likes of Randolph and Fulton Streets, stopping for cocktails while they wait for their tables.

Yet, Chicago, as the cliche goes, is a city of neighbourhoods, and some of its best and most beloved restaurants are located in residential areas, away from downtown. Many of them share a deliberate lack of snobbishness and a willingness to mix fine and casual dining. Michelin-starred Kasama, for instance, is a cafe in West Town that serves exceptional pastries and breakfasts by day and a 13-course Filipino-inspired tasting menu by night. Meanwhile, Moody Tongue, in Bronzeville, serves as both an elegant, experimental restaurant and a brewery.

As with many major American cities, Chicago has been shaped by immigrants, as well as arrivals from elsewhere in the US. Deep-dish pizza is a beloved local speciality — which, of course, evolved from the Italian version — but there’s much more besides. The city has one of the largest Mexican populations in the country, and in areas such as Pilsen and Little Village good birria (a meaty stew), tacos and carnitas (slow-cooked pork) are never far away.

Puerto Rican immigrants in Humboldt Park, meanwhile, invented the jibarito — a sandwich typically containing meat, salad and aioli, with fried green plantains instead of bread. It’s now one of the city’s signature foods. The city’s Greek Americans, popularised gyros, spit-roasted lamb and beef in pitta bread.

And black migrants from the Deep South developed ‘mild sauce’ — a mildly spiced blend of barbecue sauce, ketchup and hot sauce that’s a key accompaniment to the fried chicken served at rival chains Harold’s and Uncle Remus.

While Chicagoans might disagree over where to get the best chicken, one opinion isn’t up for debate — this city, however you look at it, is first-rate for food.