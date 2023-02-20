A guide to Lima: South America's culinary capital

A decade ago, Lima was unburdened with expectation. It’s long been one of South America’s larger cities — with a population of over 11 million, it’s currently only just lagging behind the likes of Bogotá and Rio de Janeiro. But for years it had neither the international reputation nor connections to make it worth much of a detour for anyone beyond dusty backpackers making their way up or down the mighty Pan-American Highway, and travellers transferring on to Machu Pichu or the Peruvian Amazon.

But over the past 10 years, the Peruvian capital has steadily been establishing itself as South America’s premier culinary destination. Visitors today will find a city almost overburdened with fine dining, extraordinary produce and plenty of surprises besides.

The founding of Central, the pioneering flagship restaurant of chefs Virgilio Martínez and Pía León, was a defining moment in Lima’s uphill trajectory. It entered the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list in 2013 and in 2021 Pía was named the World’s Best Female Chef. Today, tables at Central are as in-demand as those at any Michelin-starred restaurant a world away in Paris. And as of 2022, it was still in the list

— ranking second alongside Lima’s Mayta (number 32) and Maido (number 11). Together, these restaurants are championing Peru’s extraordinary larder on a world stage.

The nation’s gourmet accolades may be escalating, but its culinary prowess stretches far back to the pre-Columbian days of the Incas — some of history’s finest farmers — and beyond. It’s said that in Peru there are around 3,500 varieties of potato and over 50 of corn, the result of agricultural ingenuity stretching back over the centuries.

This story is expertly detailed in a series of excellent museums in Lima. While much of that history is settled, the origins of the national drink, pisco, remain the subject of fierce debate between Peru and Chile, with both claiming to be the birthplace of the unaged brandy. Whichever side you choose to believe, you’ll find an almost infinite variety served in bars and restaurants across Lima, the best distillations served as a slow-drinking sipping spirit, while whole establishments are dedicated to pisco sours, the sweet-sour, foam-topped cocktail that’s by far its most popular iteration.

In such a sprawling metropolis, there are of course the usual urban problems to contend with — perpetual smog and chaotic traffic — but Lima is a city with an understanding and appreciation of itself, both old and new. Still a fine staging post for visiting Peru’s rainforest or the Andes, Lima today has also truly come into its own as a destination — and, for the culinary traveller, this is a Latin American city with truly unique flavours.