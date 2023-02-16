Discovering Andersonville, one of Chicago's coolest neighbourhoods

“It’s the story of Chicago, you know,” says Lesley Martinez, laying down some history ahead of our tour. “The city started out as a patchwork of ethnic enclaves.” I’m with the community organiser in the northerly neighbourhood of Andersonville, one of those historical cultural areas. Originally a Swedish settlement, it was named after the Anderson family, who arrived here in the 19th century.

But its Scandinavian roots aren’t what’s putting the area on the map for travellers. In recent decades, the area has become a bastion for liberal rights and social inclusivity, with an exciting array of community-focused, LGBTQ+ friendly venues to explore. The Windy City has had a far-reaching impact on US culture, of course, from art deco architecture and blues music to its famous deep-dish pizza. But this little neighbourhood might yet become one of its most impactful achievements.

We’re sitting in one of Andersonville’s many family-owned restaurants ingesting bowls of fiery fried-tofu rice and drinking light, citrussy beer. It’s fuel for the afternoon tour that Lesley — who grew up here and works for the local chamber of commerce — has offered to host. Our table, in front of a vast window, showcases the neighbourhood’s

sun-drenched main corridor, North Clark Street. Electric and eclectic, the street is slung out in a low–rise collection of brick buildings. It’s a centre of commerce, but also of community get-togethers.

As we head out to explore, Lesley tells me the street often comes alive with festivals — more than 19 live events take place here every year. Midsommarfest in June is the highlight, when the area’s Swedish heritage combines with the jubilant atmosphere of Pride month to create an unforgettable street party, bringing together different elements of society. “We have a lot of fun!” says Lesley. “And this year it’s all about coming back together, centring on community and promoting diversity.”

She leads me into the Brown Elephant, a former playhouse turned vintage resale shop. It’s unassuming from the outside, but inside I discover a cavernous paradise for thrifters. I rifle through the rails of colourful vintage shirts and wander through the maze of furniture, amid the peeling grandeur of what was once the Calo Theatre. A giant Pride flag hangs above the old stage.

Thrift stores give a glimpse into what a local people have previously loved, but this one works hard to cultivate love within the present-day community, too. Lesley explains the shop’s outreach mission: the venue is also home to a free HIV and STI screening centre. What’s more, all profits from vintage sales go towards LGBTQ+ healthcare, to fund the uninsured and underinsured. It’s important work — the area has a large gay population and a particularly strong concentration of lesbian bars, which led to Andersonville’s informal moniker, ‘Girlstown’.

Next, the Women & Children First bookshop lures us in with its eye-catching purple awning and a playful hybrid banner in the window combining the rainbow flag with that of the city of Chicago. Founded elsewhere in the city in 1979 as an independent feminist bookshop, it relocated to Andersonville in 1990 to ride the progressive waves that were rippling through the area. The community notice board profiles queer open-mic nights, abortion rights demonstrations and local podcasts. “The bookstore has really been a safe space for mobilisation and conversation,” Lesley tells me. “It’s an anchor of our community.”

We find another of these anchors further along North Clark Street: the huge Life at the Intersections mural by queer and non-binary artist Molly Costello. Colourful characters pop against a navy backdrop; some figures are tending plants while others are scrawling ‘Protect trans youth’ on a wall or marching with Pride flags. Molly created this piece in July 2021 after interviewing 77 local residents about their lived experiences. It’s an artwork that represents, as Molly’s website puts it, “visions of a future of Andersonville that continues to challenge white, cis, heteronormative atmospheres”.

“We want our neighbourhood to be an inclusive place,” says Lesley, proudly. “We’re leading the conversation on centring Black trans lives, the most marginalised community in the city of Chicago.” ‘Black Trans Lives Matter’ is scrawled across the wall on the next street corner I pass by.