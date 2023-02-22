Five of the best train journeys through southern India

Chennai Egmore-Rameswaram Express: Chennai to Rameswaram

Departing Chennai at 7:15pm, this train travels down the southeast edge of India to Pamban Island, home of the Ramanathaswamy Temple, one of the four main sites of Hindu pilgrimage. A comfortable sleeper experience, this service allows plenty of time to eat dinner on board and to observe the twilit city before the railway’s lights-out rule comes into force at 10pm. On waking, passengers can nurse frothy coffee in the open doorway and prepare for the journey’s highlight: a spectacular sea crossing as the rising sun throws a sheet of gold across the water. Passengers will feel like they’re rolling through the waves as the train takes around five minutes to complete the stretch, pulling into Rameswaram in time for breakfast.

Top tip: Book a berth in a second class carriage with air conditioning, then find a seat in general class for the crossing.

Yesvantpur-Karwar Express: Bangalore to Mangalore

This train traces a glorious stretch of railway through the heart of Karnataka state, connecting the city of Bangalore with the port hub of Mangalore. Known as the Green Route, it’s an explosion of forests, rope-like creepers, clusters of wonky palms and skinny waterfalls with rainbows forming in their spray. Over 10 hours, the train slips into around 60 tunnels and thumps across more than 100 bridges over coffee plantations, thrashing rivers and valleys thick with growth.

Top tip: Book seats in the Vistadome carriage, which enables passengers to experience 360-degree views from rotating seats.