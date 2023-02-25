From Mumbai to Goa: a journey aboard The Mandovi Express

There’s no hiding the truth from passengers on an Indian train, and this one carves through Mumbai, laying bare its guts and glories. Aerials and air-con units hang off high-rise flats, black and stained as though fire-damaged, and I spot more Indian flags than I’ve seen before, a sign of the country’s rising nationalism. Buffalo with centre partings lounge in the shade of rain trees, and patches of pink lotus appear in the mud. It seems cleaner than on my last visit.

And then the city’s gone, thrown off like shackles as the train canters through the countryside, wind whipping through the wide-open doors. I sit back and feel a sense of freedom as we tear through tiny stations, their red and blue roundels flashing by in a blur. There’s already a traffic jam of vendors in the aisles, skinning cucumbers seasoned with chilli salt and carrying trays of veg cutlet sandwiches and vada pav, the quintessential Bombay snack: fried potato patties mashed with garlic, chilli and coriander, laid in a bap and sprinkled with powdered spice. Less than £1 for two, they’re a perfect mid-morning snack. Biting through the heat, spice and crispness, I hear singing and clapping from down the aisle, accompanied by the thud and jingle of a tambourine. On cue, three hijras appear; members of India’s third gender, who earn a bit of money by performing, often on trains. I look over their joyful saris and jewellery, and one winks and waves while reaching deftly to pluck a note from a fellow passenger, adding to the collection.

A small man with orange-hennaed hair sits down opposite me, keen to chat. Subash Desai lives just outside Mumbai where he works in HR. He’s been taking the train for more than 10 years to Pernem in North Goa, where his wife has a home. I ask him why he doesn’t take the faster Jan Shatabdi train and he waves his hand. “I’ve taken it a couple of times, but it’s too early in the morning,” he says. “It leaves at 5.45am, reaches Goa about 3pm, and it comes back to Bombay in the night. Some find it good, but it’s very costly.” He points above to where a fellow passenger is asleep. “No berths, can’t sleep, must sit upright.”

At that moment our lunch arrives in foil containers and I peel off the lid and inhale the steam from fresh chicken biryani. “Also, the food is very good [on this train],” he laughs, pulling his feet into a cross-legged position and spooning up his rice. He points out of the window to where the scenery has transformed into forested mountains, lime-green meadows and rivers swinging wide. “This is the Vashishti River,” he says. “It’s one of the largest in this region, originating in the Western Ghats… many crocodiles, too.” In all the times I’ve travelled this route it’s never occurred to me that the inviting waters could be death traps where mugger crocodiles float like logs.

